PIKOLOMZI QABA: SA needs leaders who understand that public office is about service

SA's governance crisis stems from appointing people who lack the character, competence and understanding required for leadership positions, says the writer.
When Independent Development Trust (IDT) CEO Tebogo Malaka and her spokesperson slid R60,000 in cash across a Stellenbosch wine farm table she was not just attempting bribery. She was demonstrating everything wrong with SA’s leadership culture.
The video footage shows Malaka and spokesperson Phasha Makgolane offering cash to Daily Maverick journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh, allegedly to bury an investigation into her property dealings and IDT contracts worth R836m.
What makes this case particularly nauseating is the sheer recklessness behind it. Here is a CEO of a state entity that spends R4bn annually on social infrastructure, caught red-handed because she fully expected to be able to buy a journalist. It was not a matter of if, but of how much. This is not a criminal mastermind; it is criminal arrogance.
Malaka’s bungled bribery attempt sits within a disturbing pattern of SA officials who seem incapable of understanding the fundamental responsibilities of public office. In April two Emalahleni municipality MMCs were arrested at Witbank Dam accepting R20,000, part of a larger R500,000 bribery scheme involving lease agreements.
Court officials in Mthatha routinely demand bribes of up to R15,000 from lawyers for basic administrative functions, while a 2024 Afrobarometer survey revealed that corruption has significantly contributed to a large drop in public support for democracy.
The common thread running through these cases is not just greed but staggering leadership incompetence. These are not sophisticated criminal operations but crude smash-and-grab tactics by people who fundamentally misunderstand what public service means. They treat state positions as personal cash machines rather than positions of trust.
How did someone with such poor judgment rise to lead an institution handling R4bn annually, and what does this say about SA as a society when political loyalty appears to matter more than competence? This demands honest reflection from those in power about the standards they apply when filling critical positions.
Consider Malaka’s pathetic plea to the journalist: “I have children, I have parents, my parents are old, they were sick, they could not sleep over the last weekend. It is bad.” This reveals someone who views accountability as persecution rather than a natural consequence of public office. She displays zero understanding that transparency is not optional for public officials handling billions in taxpayer funds.
SA’s governance crisis stems from appointing people who lack the character, competence and understanding required for leadership positions. Despite ratifying international anticorruption conventions, enforcement mechanisms remain weak, allowing such behaviour to flourish. The result? Transparency International scores SA at just 41 out of 100 on its Corruption Perceptions Index, ranking the country 82nd out of 180 globally.
What kind of society are we building when our children watch public officials brazenly stealing their future, and how do we explain to the next generation that the people entrusted with building schools and clinics are instead building personal empires?These are not abstract philosophical questions but urgent moral challenges that demand immediate answers from every leader who claims to serve the public interest.
The IDT case exposes how deeply the rot has spread. We are not dealing with isolated corruption but systemic failure of leadership development and accountability structures. Real reform requires more than arresting officials after they are caught on camera. It demands rigorous vetting processes, competence requirements for public positions, and zero tolerance for the kind of ethical blindness Malaka has displayed. Until SA stops treating public office as employment therapy for the politically connected we will continue seeing officials who mistake brazen criminality for clever deal-making.
Malaka’s downfall was not the accusation of corruption against her but her poor judgment in documenting it. That tells you everything about the calibre of leadership running critical state institutions. The question is not whether we can afford better leaders, it is whether we can afford to keep the ones we have.
SA desperately needs leaders who understand that public office is about service, not self-service, and until we demand this standard we will continue watching our democracy erode, one bungled bribery attempt at a time.
• Qaba, a PhD scholar at an SA university, has worked in communications in a government entity.
PIKOLOMZI QABA: SA needs leaders who understand that public office is about service
Officials use their state positions as personal cash machines rather than positions of trust
