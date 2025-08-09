Opinion

ASIBONGE SITHOLE: Concourt’s chastisement of SCA rulings raises serious questions

The competency of our adjudicators is essential if we are to have confidence in the administration’s ability to deliver justice is that is just

09 August 2025 - 06:00
by Asibonge Sithole
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Dali Mpofu representing Jacob Zuma and the MK party presents his case at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, July 30 2025. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Dali Mpofu representing Jacob Zuma and the MK party presents his case at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, July 30 2025. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

The Constitutional Court has, in successive judgments, cracked the whip on the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), and not minced its words in noting grave shortcomings in the appellate court’s work.

Hearing two cases brought up on appeal from the SCA, the Constitutional Court stated that the SCA had failed to properly consider matters brought before it, drafting judgments that demonstrated it had not applied itself to all the material issues and facts brought before it. Of even greater concern was that it had made fundamental errors in the interpretations of legal principles that would have had far-reaching and disastrous consequences.

Errors in law made by courts and judges are not uncommon. There is no novelty in this regard. However, the structure of our courts is such that it allows for errors to be corrected by higher courts when the lower courts have missed the mark. But these errors should never equate to a “total failure of justice”.

In the Vodacom v Makate and another Constitutional Court judgment delivered on July 31 acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga set out why the conduct of the SCA, and its judgment, constituted a “failure of justice”, an encroachment of the section 34 constitutional right.

Madlanga noted that the justices in the SCA’s majority judgment appeared to have been “totally confused” and that such confusion was “symptomatic of a court that did not appreciate the facts and issues that had been brought before it”.

GUGU LOURIE: Can constitutionalism withstand corporate resistance?

The courts have affirmed Nkosana Makate’s rights; now the question is whether the system can enforce them without endless delays, writes Gugu Lourie.
Opinion
6 days ago

The apex court did not pull any punches. It was relentless and unforgiving in its scrutiny of the SCA, its dissatisfaction best captured in paragraph 86 of its judgment, wherein it stated that “this means the SCA was unaware of or disregarded evidence on what the entire case was about. If that is not a total failure in the performance of the duty of proper consideration, I do not know what it is.”

A day later the court persisted with its onslaught. In Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys v De Witt NO & Others, the SCA was taken to task for its grave misconstruing of fundamental or otherwise routine legal principles.

In its application of the law in the matter, the SCA seemingly drew from the incorrect legal principles and, when it made use of the correct authority, misstated it.

The effect of this failure to correctly apply existing legal principles was to introduce a new legal precedent that would have had a catastrophic and retrospective legal effect on trust transactions in SA.

I am unsure whether these findings by the Constitutional Court are indicative of greater endemic issues occurring in our appellate court or if they can be brushed aside as extreme, isolated incidents. Either way, they do not inspire much confidence or speak to the assumed calibre and quality of SCA judges.

We are of course all fallible — judges, lawyers and litigants alike — but the competency and proficiency of our adjudicators is essential to a continued confidence that the administration of justice by our court is exactly that — just.

• Sithole is a candidate attorney at Livingston Leandy.

Ramaphosa asks court to stay damages case over apartheid-era crimes pending probe

Commission of inquiry ‘will get to the truth of why TRC cases were not investigated and prosecuted’, advocate argues
National
2 days ago

Parliament’s failure to ensure public participation a threat to democracy, says Corruption Watch

Parliament told to start search from scratch after top court finds appointment of Commission for Gender Equality commissioners invalid
National
3 days ago

Top law firms have failed transformation, says Legal Practice Council

Sector has done little to reverse apartheid’s unfair discrimination against black professionals, says LPC chair
National
1 day ago

GUGU LOURIE: Can constitutionalism withstand corporate resistance?

The courts have affirmed Nkosana Makate’s rights; now the question is whether the system can enforce them without endless delays, writes Gugu Lourie.
Opinion
6 days ago

Top court denies Zuma direct access over Mchunu’s leave

Apex court says MK party’s application does not engage its jurisdiction
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Another day, another graft exposé
Opinion / Columnists
2.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: All eyes on Nedbank as earnings ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DANIËL ELOFF: Argentina’s sudden recovery makes ...
Opinion
4.
HILARY JOFFE: On a slippery slope down the trendy ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC and DA in a dead end dance
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Constitutional Court must get off the couch

Opinion / Letters

Ramaphosa asks court to stay damages case over apartheid-era crimes pending ...

National

Parliament’s failure to ensure public participation a threat to democracy, says ...

National

TRACEY DAVIES: Triple whammy for taxpayers

Opinion / On My Mind

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.