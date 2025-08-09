ASIBONGE SITHOLE: Concourt’s chastisement of SCA rulings raises serious questions

Dali Mpofu representing Jacob Zuma and the MK party presents his case at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, July 30 2025. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
The Constitutional Court has, in successive judgments, cracked the whip on the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), and not minced its words in noting grave shortcomings in the appellate court’s work.
Hearing two cases brought up on appeal from the SCA, the Constitutional Court stated that the SCA had failed to properly consider matters brought before it, drafting judgments that demonstrated it had not applied itself to all the material issues and facts brought before it. Of even greater concern was that it had made fundamental errors in the interpretations of legal principles that would have had far-reaching and disastrous consequences.
Errors in law made by courts and judges are not uncommon. There is no novelty in this regard. However, the structure of our courts is such that it allows for errors to be corrected by higher courts when the lower courts have missed the mark. But these errors should never equate to a “total failure of justice”.
In the Vodacom v Makate and another Constitutional Court judgment delivered on July 31 acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga set out why the conduct of the SCA, and its judgment, constituted a “failure of justice”, an encroachment of the section 34 constitutional right.
Madlanga noted that the justices in the SCA’s majority judgment appeared to have been “totally confused” and that such confusion was “symptomatic of a court that did not appreciate the facts and issues that had been brought before it”.
The apex court did not pull any punches. It was relentless and unforgiving in its scrutiny of the SCA, its dissatisfaction best captured in paragraph 86 of its judgment, wherein it stated that “this means the SCA was unaware of or disregarded evidence on what the entire case was about. If that is not a total failure in the performance of the duty of proper consideration, I do not know what it is.”
A day later the court persisted with its onslaught. In Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys v De Witt NO & Others, the SCA was taken to task for its grave misconstruing of fundamental or otherwise routine legal principles.
In its application of the law in the matter, the SCA seemingly drew from the incorrect legal principles and, when it made use of the correct authority, misstated it.
The effect of this failure to correctly apply existing legal principles was to introduce a new legal precedent that would have had a catastrophic and retrospective legal effect on trust transactions in SA.
I am unsure whether these findings by the Constitutional Court are indicative of greater endemic issues occurring in our appellate court or if they can be brushed aside as extreme, isolated incidents. Either way, they do not inspire much confidence or speak to the assumed calibre and quality of SCA judges.
We are of course all fallible — judges, lawyers and litigants alike — but the competency and proficiency of our adjudicators is essential to a continued confidence that the administration of justice by our court is exactly that — just.
ASIBONGE SITHOLE: Concourt’s chastisement of SCA rulings raises serious questions
