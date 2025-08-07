Opinion

CARTOON: Inflation target face-off

07 August 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, August 7 2025
Nedbank chief flags Reserve Bank-Treasury rift

Finance ministry and central bank seem to be out of step, says Nedbank CEO Jason Quinn
Economy
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: We can but hope the Reserve Bank’s forecast is right

As always with economists, views are at odds and not everyone agrees with the Reserve Bank’s scenarios
Opinion
1 day ago

Godongwana pours cold water on 3% target

Finance minister ‘has no plans to’ confirm move new inflation target, ministry says
Economy
5 days ago

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Who really controls the inflation rule book?

Treasury and Bank discord raises questions about institutional credibility, policy cohesion and the political economy trade-offs of taming prices
Opinion
3 days ago

Reserve Bank cuts repo rate and sets inflation anchor at 3%

Benchmark rate trimmed to 7% and Kganyago says central bank’s forecasts will now be based on bottom of existing target range
Economy
6 days ago
Wednesday, August 6 2025
