BRENDAN DE JONGH: The illusion of insight — why smart investors tune out the noise

In investing, being informed feels virtuous. We consume financial news, follow market commentary and track economic indicators, believing that more information leads to better decisions. But what if this constant stream of data isn’t just unhelpful but downright destructive?
The financial world thrives on urgency. Every headline screams opportunity or doom, every data point demands a reaction, and every expert insists their view is the one you can’t afford to ignore. Yet, paradoxically, the more investors chase this deluge of information the more they undermine their own long-term returns. While algorithmic traders profit from millisecond reactions, long-term investors succeed by discerning signal from noise — not by chasing every headline.
The truth is, by the time news reaches you it’s likely to already be old. Markets are forward-looking mechanisms, pricing in expectations long before events unfold. The so-called “smart money” has already acted, leaving retail investors to trade on stale information.
Reacting to news means arriving late to the party and paying a premium for it. Often markets rally once a negative outcome becomes known, bamboozling investors and commentators alike. This isn’t evidence of the market being irrational, rather an acknowledgment that uncertainty comes at a cost and the market is forward-looking based on the balance of probabilities.
The real danger isn’t ignorance, it’s the illusion of insight. Headlines masquerade as actionable intelligence, prompting unnecessary portfolio tweaks, ill-timed exits or speculative bets. More often than not these reactions erode returns rather than enhance them. Investors feel informed, but they’re being misled by noise dressed up as knowledge.
Consider expert forecasts. Markets are probabilistic, shaped by countless variables, yet commentators speak with unwavering certainty about the next rate move, currency swing or asset class boom. Philip Tetlock’s seminal research in Superforecasting exposed a harsh truth: the louder and more confident the expert, the less reliable their predictions. Conviction sells, but humility delivers.
The cost of reacting to noise is measurable. Morningstar’s studies reveal a persistent “behaviour gap” whereby investors consistently underperform the very funds they invest in, largely because they buy high and sell low. Over 30 years this seemingly small annual drag compounds into a devastating 40% shortfall. The culprit? Not lack of information but an inability to filter it.
The best investors don’t ignore information; they categorise it. They ask: Is this truly actionable, or just noise? They focus less on predicting the unpredictable and more on building resilient portfolios that are diversified, aligned with long-term goals, and designed to weather uncertainty. They understand that discipline, not hyperactivity, is what is rewarded over time.
This is where skilled financial advisers prove invaluable. Their role isn’t to predict the rand’s next move or the Fed’s next decision; it’s to architect portfolios that endure volatility and coach clients through emotional impulses. Often the wisest action is inaction; it is also often the most difficult thing to do.
Without a strategy (“method to the madness”), we feel compelled to act because any action feels better than no action at all. However, knowing when not to act is a skill that separates successful investors from failed ones.
None of this is an argument for ignorance. Investors should seek knowledge, but with a critical lens. The goal isn’t to be uninformed and lazy but to be strategic, considered and balanced. The key is distinguishing between information that’s merely interesting and insight that’s genuinely useful.
In the end, investing isn’t about outsmarting the news cycle. It’s about tuning out the noise, trusting the process, and remembering that the most powerful portfolio move is often the one you don’t make.
• De Jongh is head of global investment strategy at PortfolioMetrix.
