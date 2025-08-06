CHRIS HATTINGH: ANC heads for 30% in local government elections
Scant evidence in party rhetoric or actions to convince support will not decline
06 August 2025 - 05:00
Running out of ideas and unwilling to shake up patronage networks and vested interests, the ANC is heading towards 30% of the vote nationally in the 2026/27 local government elections.
Add to the mix the pressure emanating from the Donald Trump White House and at present the probability lies towards the party leaning into areas of comfort, where it can still feel it is a moral superpower...
