T TSHIVHENGWA: Tourism is not a luxury, it’s a national priority
As global competition for travellers’ spend intensifies, SA must act boldly to unlock tourism’s full socioeconomic potential
In 1994, as the world watched in hope, SA began writing a new chapter, one defined by democracy, unity and transformation. Tourism has since emerged as a powerful driver of both economic growth and social inclusion.
According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, tourism’s total economic contribution to SA was about R618.7bn in 2024, equating to 8.9% of the country’s GDP and supporting 1.8-million jobs. Employment is expected to rise to 1.9-million in 2025. With the right interventions, the sector could contribute over R900bn to the GDP and support 2.6-million jobs by 2035.
Those figures reflect a tourism sector rebounding towards its pre-pandemic strength, with employment leading the recovery while GDP impact and international visitor spend take time to catch up. This underscores tourism’s potential as a tool for economic resilience, social inclusion and Pan-African collaboration.
This September, the 2025 Tourism Leadership Conference, hosted by the Tourism Business Council of SA, takes place at Sun City under the theme “Matters of Tourism: Growth, People, and Policy”. The gathering arrives at a critical moment. The global environment is shifting. Travellers are changing how, why and where they holiday. The cost-of-living crisis is influencing spending power. Technology is transforming how destinations are marketed and experienced. At the same time, Africa continues to face long-standing challenges related to access, infrastructure and policy co-ordination.
The conference opens with a focused workshop, hosted in partnership with South African Tourism, on improving SA’s global market positioning. It will also challenge us to think beyond borders.
If we want to grow Africa’s share of the global tourism pie, countries must start acting like partners rather than fragmented competitors
If we want to grow Africa’s [share of the global] tourism pie, countries must start acting like partners rather than fragmented competitors. The rest of the continent already plays a significant role in SA’s tourism performance, with travellers from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Kenya, Nigeria and beyond coming for business, holidays and shopping. These visitors are vital, not just in numbers but in strengthening cultural and commercial ties across the continent. We need to remove the barriers that make intra-African travel harder than it should be.
Regional integration must go beyond rhetoric. It requires co-ordinated marketing, investment in air travel, harmonised visa regimes and the promotion of cross-border tourism experiences. The more aligned we are, the more powerful our message becomes. Africa is open, connected and full of opportunity.
Beyond the numbers, tourism has played a key role in SA’s transformation. It connects people, creates opportunity and fosters pride in our cultural and natural heritage. From black-owned tour operators and women-led guest houses to young people building careers in hospitality, tourism has empowered South Africans from all walks of life to enter the mainstream economy.
Yet much of the sector’s potential remains untapped. Tourism is not a luxury. It is a necessity for inclusive economic growth and must be treated as a national priority. That means allocating the same urgency and resources to tourism as we do to mining or manufacturing.
Tourism must be treated as a national priority. That means allocating the same urgency and resources to it as we do to mining or manufacturing
It also means changing how we tell our story. SA is not just a destination. It is a tapestry of stories, landscapes and cultures that cannot be found anywhere else. Our marketing must reflect this uniqueness and speak to travellers seeking meaning and authenticity.
This year’s Tourism Leadership Conference will not shy away from difficult issues. From regulating short-term rentals and improving tourist safety to unlocking investment in small towns, the conversation will centre on what it takes to build a fairer, more inclusive tourism economy. Delegates will also review progress made on actions from last year’s gathering and identify what still needs to be done.
The past 30 years have laid a solid foundation. The next 30 must be about acceleration towards a tourism sector that is more resilient, inclusive and globally competitive. With the right choices, we can position tourism as a cornerstone of SA’s next era of growth. Our journey is far from over. In many ways, it is only just beginning.
The 2025 Tourism Leadership Conference is on at Sun City from September 17 to 29 . For more information, or to register*, visit Tbcsa.travel.
This article was sponsored by the Tourism Business Council of SA.
*Registrations close on August 17 2025.