T TSHIVHENGWA: Tourism is not a luxury, it’s a national priority

If we want to grow Africa’s [share of the global] tourism pie, countries must start acting like partners rather than fragmented competitors. The rest of the continent already plays a significant role in SA’s tourism performance, with travellers from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Kenya, Nigeria and beyond coming for business, holidays and shopping. These visitors are vital, not just in numbers but in strengthening cultural and commercial ties across the continent. We need to remove the barriers that make intra-African travel harder than it should be.

Regional integration must go beyond rhetoric. It requires co-ordinated marketing, investment in air travel, harmonised visa regimes and the promotion of cross-border tourism experiences. The more aligned we are, the more powerful our message becomes. Africa is open, connected and full of opportunity.

Beyond the numbers, tourism has played a key role in SA’s transformation. It connects people, creates opportunity and fosters pride in our cultural and natural heritage. From black-owned tour operators and women-led guest houses to young people building careers in hospitality, tourism has empowered South Africans from all walks of life to enter the mainstream economy.

Yet much of the sector’s potential remains untapped. Tourism is not a luxury. It is a necessity for inclusive economic growth and must be treated as a national priority. That means allocating the same urgency and resources to tourism as we do to mining or manufacturing.