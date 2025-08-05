Opinion

CARTOON: SA locked out

05 August 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tuesday, August 5 2025
Tuesday, August 5 2025

SA adds antitrust exemption to its tariff shield toolkit

‘Block exemption’ is cornerstone of government support, with export support desk and R340m localisation support fund
National
20 hours ago

Ramaphosa calls for boost in intra-Africa trade to combat US tariffs

In his closing address at the ANC’s NEC on Monday, the president lamented America’s punitive tariffs
Economy
10 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Our negotiators misread the room

SA negotiators seemed too concerned with Trump’s voodoo calculations of tariffs rather than his real demands
Opinion
1 day ago

We’re fighting to save agriculture, says John Steenhuisen

Minister engaging with trade minister Parks Tau and other key ministers ‘to highlight the urgency of the matter’
Economy
1 day ago

US 30% tariff sparks crisis fears for SA automotive sector

‘Deeply disappointing’ Trump imposition destabilises automotive export communities, says Naamsa
National
1 day ago
Monday, August 5 2025
Monday, August 5 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Our negotiators misread the room
Opinion / Editorials
2.
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Chinese dollar bonds could ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: The state’s coldest silence
Opinion / Editorials
4.
GHALEB CACHALIA: Acting police minister finds ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
RONAK GOPALDAS AND MENZI NDHLOVU: Opportunism ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.