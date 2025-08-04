PATRICE RASSOU: Interest rates head in different directions in SA and the US
The Federal Reserve chair is castigated for not cutting rates while SA rates are set for further declines
In 2016, presidential candidate Donald Trump proclaimed in an interview that if he became president he could pay down the national debt, which was about $19-trillion, over a period of eight years by renegotiating trade deals and spurring economic growth. His 2017 tax cuts pushed the budget deficit to 4.6% in 2019 instead of the promised reduction to 2%-3% of GDP. Similarly, despite a huge increase in receipts from tariffs to $71bn, much of the revenue had to be diverted to farmers who had been adversely affected by the imposition of tariffs. The national debt continued rising to reach $23-trillion at the end of 2019, with the budget deficit climbing to levels not seen since World War 2.
When Covid-19 hit in 2020, drastic fiscal and monetary intervention followed, and the national debt jumped further to $28-trillion — passing the psychological 100% debt-to-GDP level. The above context is important because Trump 2.0 was also premised on returning to fiscal profligacy. Trump’s s...
