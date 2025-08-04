JUN KAJEE: SA migrants and the UK’s new approach to labour

Children lean over a wall by the River Thames as people look toward Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. File photo: REUTERS/JAIMI JOY
The UK is home to one of the world’s largest SA diasporas, with more than 230,000 SA-born residents recorded in the 2021 census. This diverse community has long contributed to the UK’s economic and social life, settling mainly in England’s southeast, including areas such as London and Surrey. However, sweeping immigration reforms introduced in 2025 have drastically altered the landscape for many migrants, creating new barriers that echo historic patterns of selective inclusion and exclusion.
South Africans migrate to the UK through a variety of routes, including skilled work visas, ancestry visas (leveraging British heritage), education pathways and family reunification. Many have found opportunities in healthcare, education, finance and business sectors. The community is concentrated in urban and suburban hubs where strong social networks have developed over decades. For many, the UK offers prospects for better employment, education and family life.
At the core of the new immigration framework are stricter requirements for work-based visas. The skilled worker visa now demands a bachelor’s degree (RQF level 6) as the minimum skill level, tightening eligibility from the previous standard of A-level equivalent (RQF Level 3). Additionally, the salary threshold for most roles has risen, pricing out some workers in traditionally lower-paid sectors. Notably, the dedicated visa route for overseas social care workers has been closed to new applicants, leaving a big gap in an already stretched public service.
The reforms also extend the qualifying period for indefinite leave to remain — permanent residency — from five to 10 years and impose tougher English language requirements not only on principal applicants but increasingly on their dependents as well. These measures collectively emphasise self-sufficiency and limit long-term settlement for many migrants.
For many SA nurses who previously entered the UK through the social care or nursing visa routes, these changes mean a difficult future. Without a bachelor’s degree or the ability to enter the social care pathway, their prospects under the skilled worker visa have narrowed. Families now face longer separations and conditional residency statuses that can increase anxiety and instability. Meanwhile, skilled professionals in finance or education who meet the new thresholds may benefit but still encounter tighter rules around family accompaniment and settlement.
Critics argue that these reforms are not just about managing migration numbers but reflect a continuation of colonial-era labour extraction. Historically, Britain recruited workers from its empire to fill essential but undervalued roles, often denying them full rights or social belonging. Today’s policies ask migrant workers to fill critical shortages temporarily while restricting their path to stable residency, mirroring past strategies of selective welcome coupled with exclusion.
The government defends these changes as necessary to encourage domestic workforce development, control net migration, and prioritise high-skilled immigration. Still, many see a “revolving door” dynamic that benefits from migrant labour while withholding security and citizenship, perpetuating patterns of dependency and exclusion.
These reforms raise urgent questions: will the UK face worsening labour shortages in healthcare and other vital sectors? How will extended settlement periods affect migrant communities and families? Public debate and legal challenges are already under way, with advocacy groups pushing for more inclusive policies.
For South Africans navigating this shifting landscape, the challenges posed by UK immigration reforms call for thoughtful reflection. One path is passive acceptance — continuing to endure restrictive, precarious conditions in the hope of eventual stability. Yet this bears risks of perpetual uncertainty, family separation and exclusion.
Alternatively, South Africans might consider seeking out countries with more welcoming, equitable immigration frameworks — places that value their skills and offer clearer routes to permanent residence and social inclusion.
Perhaps the most profound option lies closer to home: investing in SA itself to rebuild a nation that offers its citizens economic opportunity, security and dignity. By addressing systemic issues and fostering growth, SA could become a country its people would be proud to call home, reducing the imperative to leave in search of a better life abroad.
• Kajee is a lecturer at Southern Utah University, a non-resident research fellow at the Korea Institute for Maritime Strategy, and a researcher for the SeaLight maritime transparency initiative at Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Centre for National Security Innovation.
