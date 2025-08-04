Opinion

JUN KAJEE: SA migrants and the UK’s new approach to labour

UK government’s immigration framework includes stricter requirements for work-based visas

04 August 2025 - 05:00
by Jun Kajee
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Children lean over a wall by the River Thames as people look toward Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. File photo: REUTERS/JAIMI JOY
Children lean over a wall by the River Thames as people look toward Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. File photo: REUTERS/JAIMI JOY

The UK is home to one of the world’s largest SA diasporas, with more than 230,000 SA-born residents recorded in the 2021 census. This diverse community has long contributed to the UK’s economic and social life, settling mainly in England’s southeast, including areas such as London and Surrey. However, sweeping immigration reforms introduced in 2025 have drastically altered the landscape for many migrants, creating new barriers that echo historic patterns of selective inclusion and exclusion.

South Africans migrate to the UK through a variety of routes, including skilled work visas, ancestry visas (leveraging British heritage), education pathways and family reunification. Many have found opportunities in healthcare, education, finance and business sectors. The community is concentrated in urban and suburban hubs where strong social networks have developed over decades. For many, the UK offers prospects for better employment, education and family life.

At the core of the new immigration framework are stricter requirements for work-based visas. The skilled worker visa now demands a bachelor’s degree (RQF level 6) as the minimum skill level, tightening eligibility from the previous standard of A-level equivalent (RQF Level 3). Additionally, the salary threshold for most roles has risen, pricing out some workers in traditionally lower-paid sectors. Notably, the dedicated visa route for overseas social care workers has been closed to new applicants, leaving a big gap in an already stretched public service.

The reforms also extend the qualifying period for indefinite leave to remain — permanent residency — from five to 10 years and impose tougher English language requirements not only on principal applicants but increasingly on their dependents as well. These measures collectively emphasise self-sufficiency and limit long-term settlement for many migrants.

SA plans charm offensive to lure skilled migrants and expats

First national labour migration policy proposes aggressive recruitment among diaspora, foreign professionals
National
2 months ago

For many SA nurses who previously entered the UK through the social care or nursing visa routes, these changes mean a difficult future. Without a bachelor’s degree or the ability to enter the social care pathway, their prospects under the skilled worker visa have narrowed. Families now face longer separations and conditional residency statuses that can increase anxiety and instability. Meanwhile, skilled professionals in finance or education who meet the new thresholds may benefit but still encounter tighter rules around family accompaniment and settlement.

Critics argue that these reforms are not just about managing migration numbers but reflect a continuation of colonial-era labour extraction. Historically, Britain recruited workers from its empire to fill essential but undervalued roles, often denying them full rights or social belonging. Today’s policies ask migrant workers to fill critical shortages temporarily while restricting their path to stable residency, mirroring past strategies of selective welcome coupled with exclusion.

DANIËL ELOFF: Why SA should incentivise expats to return

When our expats come home they’ll bring knowledge, capital and the belief SA is still a place of opportunity
Opinion
3 months ago

The government defends these changes as necessary to encourage domestic workforce development, control net migration, and prioritise high-skilled immigration. Still, many see a “revolving door” dynamic that benefits from migrant labour while withholding security and citizenship, perpetuating patterns of dependency and exclusion.

These reforms raise urgent questions: will the UK face worsening labour shortages in healthcare and other vital sectors? How will extended settlement periods affect migrant communities and families? Public debate and legal challenges are already under way, with advocacy groups pushing for more inclusive policies.

For South Africans navigating this shifting landscape, the challenges posed by UK immigration reforms call for thoughtful reflection. One path is passive acceptance — continuing to endure restrictive, precarious conditions in the hope of eventual stability. Yet this bears risks of perpetual uncertainty, family separation and exclusion.

Alternatively, South Africans might consider seeking out countries with more welcoming, equitable immigration frameworks — places that value their skills and offer clearer routes to permanent residence and social inclusion.

Perhaps the most profound option lies closer to home: investing in SA itself to rebuild a nation that offers its citizens economic opportunity, security and dignity. By addressing systemic issues and fostering growth, SA could become a country its people would be proud to call home, reducing the imperative to leave in search of a better life abroad.

• Kajee is a lecturer at Southern Utah University, a non-resident research fellow at the Korea Institute for Maritime Strategy, and a researcher for the SeaLight maritime transparency initiative at Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Centre for National Security Innovation.

READ MORE BY JUN KAJEE:

JUN KAJEE: Ailing ANC pushes to do away with your private security

Crippling a vital safety net would erode public trust, leaving millions exposed in the name of political consolidation
Opinion
5 days ago

JUN KAJEE: How ANC’s lavish overseas trips betray struggling citizens

Travel by government elites is not about diplomacy, it’s about entitlement
Opinion
4 weeks ago

JUN KAJEE: ‘Kill the Boer’, but don’t say the K-word — the double standard in SA’s hate speech laws

There is a need to balance freedom of expression with the imperative to combat hate speech
Opinion
1 month ago

JUN KAJEE: Politically connected elite has replaced apartheid masters

Where race and geography used to determine access, patronage and high-level links now rule opportunity
Opinion
1 month ago

JUN KAJEE: Zimbabwe begins compensation to dispossessed white farmers

The move is widely seen as an effort to mend strained relations with Western nations
Opinion
2 months ago

JUN KAJEE: How US foreign policy trades support for strategic minerals

New deal grants the US preferential access to Ukraine’s mineral resources
Opinion
2 months ago

JUN KAJEE: Is Trump using trade war to punish China for Covid?

President’s hardline stance is about asserting US leadership and deterring what he characterises as Chinese misconduct on the world stage
Opinion
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: The state’s coldest silence
Opinion / Editorials
2.
ALAN BEESLEY: GNU inertia leaves SA exporters in ...
Opinion
3.
LANCE DICKERSON: Solar power would save Eskom ...
Opinion
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Did Anglo overdo its weight-loss ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Bain exits, but its legal ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

SA plans charm offensive to lure skilled migrants and expats

National / Labour

DANIËL ELOFF: Why SA should incentivise expats to return

Opinion

Investec targets rich SA expats living in Dubai

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.