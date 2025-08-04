Opinion

CARTOON: ‘Please call me’ staying power

04 August 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monday, August 4 2025
Monday, August 4 2025

Top court upholds Vodacom’s appeal in ‘Please Call Me’ case

Legal battle for compensation is set to drag on after dispute is referred back to the Supreme Court of Appeal
National
3 days ago

R80m offer to ‘Please Call Me’ inventor is fair, Vodacom tells top court

Mobile operator wants Constitutional Court to overturn SCA ruling that compensation to Nkosana Makate be renegotiated
National
8 months ago

Offer to ‘please call me’ inventor is reasonable, Vodacom says

Vodacom says CEO Shameel Joosub’s calculation of compensation to Nkosana Makate is ‘fair and Makate is bound by it’
Companies
8 months ago

Large Please Call Me payment would hit BEE, Yebo Yethu tells court

Vodacom’s empowerment vehicle has put its weight behind mobile operator in long-running matter
Companies
10 months ago
Friday, August 1 2025
Friday, August 1 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: The state’s coldest silence
Opinion / Editorials
2.
ALAN BEESLEY: GNU inertia leaves SA exporters in ...
Opinion
3.
LANCE DICKERSON: Solar power would save Eskom ...
Opinion
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Did Anglo overdo its weight-loss ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Bain exits, but its legal ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.