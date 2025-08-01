DOROS HADJIZENONOS: Why digital sovereignty matters more than ever for African businesses

As Africa’s digital economy accelerates, driven by everything from local innovation to the ambitious goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a critical question is taking centre stage: who controls the continent’s data and where does it live?
For African businesses and public sector organisations the concepts of digital sovereignty and data residency can’t be abstract legal jargon any more; they are now fundamental to security, compliance and competitive advantage.
Digital sovereignty is a nation’s ability to govern its digital destiny — its data, infrastructure and policies — without foreign interference. Data residency is more specific: it refers to the physical or geographic location where data is stored and processed. Together they determine whether an organisation’s most valuable digital assets are protected by local laws or exposed to the regulations and geopolitical pressures of another country.
The risks of data without borders
For regulated industries such as finance, healthcare and the public sector, allowing data to cross borders or reside in foreign-controlled cloud environments could introduce considerable risks. Furthermore, the following factors are playing a role:
Compliance and regulatory conflict. Africa has a growing patchwork of data protection laws, such asSA’s Protection of Personal Information Act. Storing certain sensitive data in a foreign cloud location may trigger the application of foreign laws and the jurisdiction of foreign authorities over such data in a way that may conflict with local privacy regulations. This in turn could create compliance and reputational risks.
Foreign authorities’ powers. To the extent that sensitive data is physically stored and processed abroad, the potential risk of foreign authorities exercising their powers over such data cannot be eliminated. This may leave, for example, sensitive corporate or government data exposed.
Erosion of public and customer trust. For sectors such as government services and financial institutions, keeping citizen and customer data within national borders may be a powerful signal of security and trustworthiness. External data storage, particularly for sensitive information, can undermine public confidence and hinder the adoption of digital services.
A critical challenge for African sectors
These challenges are particularly acute in Africa’s most vital sectors. Financial institutions must comply with strict central bank mandates on data localisation to protect their markets. Healthcare providers are stewards of highly sensitive patient data, where residency rules are non-negotiable. And for governments, maintaining sovereignty over citizen data is a matter of national security.
As these sectors digitise they cannot afford to have their data stored in a legal grey area. They need certainty, control and the assurance that their digital infrastructure is secure on their own terms.
Strategic security framework
Last year Fortinet invested in a secure access service edge (SASE) point-of-presence in Johannesburg, expanding the reach and availability of its unified SASE for customers across SA and Southern African countries. However, addressing these challenges requires more than just choosing a local data centre. It demands a holistic security strategy. This is where a sovereign SASE solution becomes a critical enabler.
A sovereign SASE is designed to give organisations full control over where their data is stored, processed and secured, ensuring it never leaves a designated jurisdiction. By integrating cloud-delivered security with networking, it allows businesses to enforce consistent policies for all users and devices, regardless of their location, while guaranteeing data residency.
As African organisations continue to innovate and expand, the ability to define and defend their digital borders is paramount. True digital transformation is not just about adopting new technologies; it’s about building a secure, resilient and sovereign digital future.
With the right strategy and security architecture in place, Africa’s businesses and governments can ensure they are not just participants in the global digital economy, but masters of their own domain.
• Hadjizenonos is regional director at Fortinet SA.
