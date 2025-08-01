Opinion

CARTOON: Trump’s tirade deals

01 August 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Subscribe now
SA scrambles to beat US tariffs deadline

A reset of relations with Washington before August 1 is inevitable, says trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau
National
2 days ago

Trump targets Brazil with 50% tariffs over Bolsonaro ‘witch hunt’

Duties exclude sectors such as aircraft, energy and orange juice, but no exemptions for beef or coffee
World
1 day ago

Coovadia urges Trump’s attendance at G20 summit

Involvement of the US government at a high level is important, says Cas Coovadia
Economy
1 day ago

Trump cuts deadline for Russia to agree to ceasefire with Ukraine

Putin now has 10 to 12 days to make peace or face new sanctions and secondary tariffs
World
3 days ago

Trump says US and India still negotiating despite 25% tariff announcement

India studying implications of President Trump’s announcements but ‘committed’ to reaching fair trade deal
World
1 day ago

Trump says he may not attend G20 summit in SA

US president says he may send a representative instead, adding he’s ‘had a lot of problems with SA’
World
2 days ago
