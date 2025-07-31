FAIEZ JACOBS: Reset or rupture? SA at the crossroads of trade diplomacy and economic sovereignty

US President Donald Trump in April announced 30% “reciprocal” tariffs on various countries. Picture: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
As the August 1 deadline arrives, all eyes turn to Washington and Pretoria.
Behind closed doors, shrouded in a binding nondisclosure agreement, a high-stakes diplomatic effort is unfolding to avert a 30% blanket tariff on all SA exports to the US.
What happens next — whether a deal is confirmed, a delay granted, or tariffs triggered — will not only shape billions in trade but also define SA’s standing in the emerging global economic order.
Let us be clear: this moment is not just about poultry or citrus or the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa). It is about how a mid-sized, sovereign economy like SA navigates great-power turbulence while defending its domestic industrial base and asserting a fairer model of global trade.
We stand at a strategic inflection point, one that demands calm realism, policy clarity and national unity.
What do we know?
Though the full details of the negotiations remain under a nondisclosure agreement, public disclosures from trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau and special envoy Mcebisi Jonas reveal the contours of SA’s counter-offer. It includes:
A 10-year LNG import dealworth $12bn, signalling strategic energy co-operation.
Expanded access for US agricultural products, notably poultry and possibly blueberries.
AR60bn investment pledgeby SA firms into US industries such as metals recycling, agri-machinery and pharmaceuticals.
Joint investment frameworks forcritical minerals, positioning SA as a key player in global supply chains.
Carve-outs to protectMSMEs, shipbuilding and counter-seasonal agri-exportsfrom reciprocal penalties.
A principled decision not to retaliate with counter-tariffs.
This is not capitulation. It is strategic reciprocity. It affirms that SA is not anti-West but ratherpost-unipolar. We are pursuing diversified, mutually beneficial partnerships while defending our developmental interests. As Jonas put it bluntly this week: “Foreign policy cannot be captured by ideological cliques, partisan factions or business cabals.”
The stakes — far more than trade
SA’s economy is highly exposed. The US remains our second-largest export destination, with key industries — citrus, wine, autos, minerals — deeply intertwined with US markets. If the 30% tariff is applied without exemption it could cost usR80bn — R100bnannually, along with tens of thousands of jobs.
But this moment also exposes a deeper vulnerability: our overreliance onpreference-based trade, rather thanvalue-added competitiveness. The likely end of Agoa, whether abrupt or phased, should prompt more than panic. It should prompt introspection and strategic overhaul.
Let us not mistake this as a short-term showdown. This isa preview of the 21st-century trade landscape: transactional, politicised and weaponised.
Scenario planning — three paths forward
Delay or de-escalate. If the US accepts SA’s framework we may see a temporary suspension of tariffs, with modified duties on selected sectors. This would preserve market access and allow for a phased recalibration of the bilateral trade relationship.
Partial implementation. If certain sectors are carved out while others face penalties, this will create a fragmented trade environment requiring urgent state support, from Export Credit Insurance Corporation guarantees to export relief schemes and supply chain subsidies.
Full tariff triggered. If the full 30% tariff is imposed, the economic impact will be immediate and severe. Government must be ready with relief, but also with a long-termpost-Agoa trade strategyrooted in market diversification, localisation and trade diplomacy reform.
What should government do now?
A resilient state responds not only by shielding the vulnerable but by building new foundations. The following are immediate imperatives:
Activate domestic relief measures. Unemployment Insurance Fund-linked wage support, tax deferments and port/logistics cost reductions for exposed sectors.
Accelerate trade diversification. Finalise bilateral deals with Vietnam, Indonesia, UAE and Latin America; push African Continental Free Trade Area readiness; and revisit the EU-Southern African Development Community economic partnership agreement.
Restructure trade intelligence capacity. Modernise the International Trade Administration Commission of SA, deepen the SA Revenue Service’s trade data analytics, and integrate predictive tools to monitor global volatility.
Engage stakeholders transparently. The private sector, labour and parliament must be part of the trade response. Trade democracy strengthens trade legitimacy.
A word to our partners
SA has never sought to isolate itself from the global economy. We have not decoupled from the US and we do not intend to. But we will not be reduced to passive rule-takers.
Trade policy must serve industrialisation, job creation and inclusive growth — not merely appease global power dynamics. The US remains a partner, but not a patron. Shared values of democracy, multilateralism and fairness must underpin our engagement.
In the weeks ahead expect politically charged headlines, selective leaks and factional interpretations of events. However, the real work lies in building amore sovereign trade posture.
Whether or not the tariffs are implemented, SA has been handed an opportunity: to move frompreferential dependence to strategic independence. Let us seize it.
• Jacobs, a former ANC MP, is economic transformation strategist and partner at The Transcendence Group.
