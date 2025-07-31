Opinion

CARTOON: Mashatile’s many properties

31 July 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, July 31 2025
Thursday, July 31 2025

No Treasury officials have had lifestyle audits for two years, says Enoch Godongwana

Finance minister says Treasury has trained staff and sourced appropriate tools to bolster its capacity to conduct lifestyle reviews
National
16 hours ago

Ramaphosa says all members of cabinet to undergo lifestyle audits

Lifestyle audits will include the president, deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers.
National
2 weeks ago

Lifestyle audits extended to 400 ‘high-risk’ public works officials, says Macpherson

Minister tells MPs a clampdown on the ‘ghost workers phenomenon’ in his department is yielding results
Politics
3 weeks ago

BRIEFING ROOM: Coup warnings, envoy no-shows and the rise of atchar

At home, we launch inquiries and lose envoys. Abroad, we sell pickled mangoes and macadamia nuts to a country that’s actually listening
Opinion
1 week ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Executive credentials would be a boon for presidential candidates

Endeavours of frontrunners Paul Mashatile and Fikile Mbalula have been disappointing
Opinion
1 week ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Powerful, rich, deranged men — and the death of ethics

There is a noticeable lack of ethical behaviour among people such as Musk and Ramaphosa — a worrying sign for SA and the world
Opinion
2 weeks ago
Wednesday, July 30 2025
Wednesday, July 30 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Pretoria set to follow the EU on ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Valterra’s market honeymoon
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TOM EATON: The people want movement towards good ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
THONESHAN NAIDOO: Removing medical tax credits ...
Opinion
5.
GAVIN RICH: No place for soccer-style theatrics ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.