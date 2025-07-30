MOHAU LECHEKO: The real ‘doomsday coalition’

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MISHA JORDAAN
The idea of rescuing SA from an ANC-EFF “doomsday coalition” was central to the DA’s 2024 electoral campaign. The theory posited was that the potential coalition between the ANC and EFF would produce economic policies that discouraged investment, unleash wide scale state corruption, make radical exclusionary politics mainstream and collapse state administration.
All of these things put together would split the atoms of a political bomb and cause a “nuclear” explosion that resulted in the theatrical doomsday. A vote for the DA, the theory went, would ensure that SA avoided this reality. This messaging helped the DA garner 21.81% electoral support and, more importantly, usher 12 DA “bomb rescue specialists” into the executive.
However, if what was alleged by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in his widely debated media briefing is true, the DA has incorrectly located the “doom”. The DA keeping the ANC in power was the real “doom”. This argument is increasingly supported by real data, not “doom” theory.
The World Bank’s worldwide governance indicator shows that SA’s percentile rank in the control and restraint of corruption declined steadily between 1996 and 2018. An Afrobarometer survey found in 2021 that 62% of survey respondents indicated SA was performing “very badly” on the variable “reducing crime”. This compared with 40% of respondents in 2008. In the same survey the share of respondents who answered “very badly” concerning the government’s performance in fighting corruption increased 20% in 2008-21.
Furthermore, the SA Police Service’s own data shows that murder, attempted murder, sexual assault, common assault, carjacking, robbery of cash in transit and residential robbery all increased in 2014-24. Even more concerning is that during the same period the crime detection rate was in decline.
What all of this shows is that South Africans have been living in perpetual doom under the ANC. The state is infested with chronic corruption and public security is close to collapse. What the DA did in 2024 was extend this “doom” for another five years. So instead of rescuing us as it argued, the DA actually bought a new lock and refurbished the door to our prison.
The argument that there were no other viable coalition options shows the immaturity and unreadiness for the DA to govern SA. As difficult as it would have been to bring it together, a coalition between the DA, MK, EFF and other smaller parties might have constituted a real rescue mission — rescue from the ANC.
It is not unfair to expect the second-biggest party in SA, an aspirant governing party, to engage even its “enemies” in the interest of the country. Ironically, the ANC modelled this during the transition period 30 years ago. The “no other option” argument tells South Africans that the DA is willing to keep the ANC doom world intact in exchange for ministerial positions and blue light vehicles. The bottom line is that the DA failed to show leadership.
What now? SA and the African continent need a post-nationalist revolution. We need new politics. Politics whose foundation is not grievance and struggle. The past is painful and complex, but unfortunately no-one can change it. What we can change is the future.
We need a development-orientated government. A government whose fixation is educating its people and keeping them healthy. A government that will unleash the potential of existing entrepreneurs and capitalists through eliminating barriers to growth while intentionally creating new entrepreneurs.
A government that will be accountable to its people through a form of constituency-based electoral model. A government run by ethical technocrats. Lastly, and more importantly, a government that sees SA as one nation. Not as black and white.
• Lecheko, a nonexecutive board member at the Incubation Centre of SA, is a national account manager with Uniliver.
MOHAU LECHEKO: The real ‘doomsday coalition’
What the DA did in 2024 when joining the GNU was extend the perpetual doom under the ANC
