LAMECK PATTISON: Peer review becomes an indispensable tool for pension fund trustees

Peer review enhances trust and accountability, says the writer. Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
Pension fund trustees have an immense responsibility: protecting the retirement security of millions of people. With so much depending on their decisions, even small mistakes — be they financial assumptions or investment choices — can have big long-term effects.
To manage this risk more pension funds are turning to a valuable but often overlooked tool: independent peer review. When conducted properly this rigorous external evaluation process provides an additional layer of assurance. It helps ensure decisions are technically sound, clearly explained and aligned with the fund’s long-term goals.
It also enables trustees to demonstrate their fiduciary diligence and protect against reputational risk in an era of intense scrutiny.
What is peer review?
Peer review is a formal quality assurance process in which qualified professionals critically evaluate the work of their peers to ensure it is accurate, complete, and aligned with industry standards. In the context of pension funds, this typically involves an independent, professionally qualified counterpart, such as another actuary or investment consultant, reviewing the work of the primary adviser or actuary.
As defined by the CFA Institute, a global not-for-profit organisation that provides finance education for investment professionals, peer review provides an “independent review of investment processes and performance reporting [that is] critical to maintaining stakeholder confidence”.
Similarly, the UK’s Institute & Faculty of Actuaries defines peer review as “an independent evaluation of actuarial work by another appropriately experienced actuary, conducted to ensure the work meets professional standards and is fit for its intended purpose”.
For pension funds specifically, peer review often focuses on critical areas such as asset allocations, liability projections, actuarial assumptions and governance frameworks. It also helps ensure compliance with regulatory standards and fiduciary responsibilities.
Why peer review matters
Enhanced trust and accountability: Pension funds manage trillions of dollars in assets, demanding the highest standards of transparency and accountability. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development, peer review offers independent validation of critical work — from actuarial analysis to asset-liability management and investment strategy — helping trustees and beneficiaries trust that decisions are sound and responsible. For trustees, it serves as a practical demonstration of fiduciary duty. An external validation creates an auditable trail of diligence, an essential safeguard in the event of disputes, litigation, or regulatory scrutiny.
Risk mitigation: Flawed assumptions or methodological errors can jeopardise a fund’s solvency. Peer review acts as a checkpoint, identifying weaknesses before they escalate into systemic risks, according to the World Bank. It also offers reputational protection — by documenting that key decisions were subjected to professional scrutiny, funds can better withstand public and political criticism in the face of future underperformance or controversy.
Regulatory compliance: With evolving global standards like International Financial Reporting Standards and Solvency II, peer review ensures funds adhere to best practices, avoiding penalties and reputational damage, says the International Organisation of Securities Commissions, which brings together regulators such as the US Securities Exchange Commission, SA’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority, and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority.
Continuous improvement: Peer review drives continuous improvement in pension fund management by creating a structured environment for professional growth and innovation. According to the Harvard Business Review, the process establishes “a culture of constructive challenge” that pushes advisers to refine their models and adopt more sophisticated approaches. This occurs in several ways. First, sharing knowledge helps professionals learn new methods. Then, diverse thinking within review teams boosts the accuracy of forecasts by 23%, according to the Pensions Policy Institute, while research by global consulting firm Mercer found that having to explain decisions encourages the use of innovative tools, such as AI-powered scenario modelling. A cross-disciplinary review further enriches this process; when actuaries, investment professionals, risk experts, and legal advisers engage in collaborative discussions, the quality of decision-making improves, and the risk of groupthink is reduced.
Regular peer reviews also help identify systemic weaknesses — the UK Pensions Regulator reported a 35% reduction in recurring calculation errors among funds that institutionalised the practice. By fostering this cycle of feedback and improvement, peer review transforms what could be a compliance exercise into a powerful engine for professional development and strategic advancement in pension management.
Globally, high-performing pension systems, including those in the Netherlands, Canada and Australia, have adopted peer review as a standard governance practice. For SA and African funds, embracing peer review signals alignment with global benchmarks.
Key components
An effective peer review for pension funds is a thorough and structured process that assesses the final reports and recommendations (the work product) as well as the underlying data, assumptions, and methods used (the work file).
Reviewing through the reader’s lens. The review should begin from the perspective of the reader (often trustees, regulators, or beneficiaries) who rely on the report to make critical decisions. The work must be clear, logically structured and complete. The reviewer must verify that all assumptions are explicitly stated and reasonable for the context, and that the conclusions flow naturally from the data and analysis. That ensures the work is accessible and understandable to its intended audience, reinforcing confidence in the findings.
Upholding technical and professional standards. Beyond clarity, the peer review must rigorously assess compliance with relevant professional and regulatory standards. That involves verifying the work aligns with accepted practices and meets all relevant legal and regulatory requirements. For pension funds, particular attention is paid to the reasonableness of long-term return assumptions, the robustness of actuarial models and the effectiveness of stress testing under adverse economic scenarios. This technical validation is fundamental to safeguarding the fund’s financial integrity.
Addressing governance and business risk. An often overlooked but critical element of peer review is its role in evaluating governance and business risk. The reviewer must ensure the scope of the assignment is clearly defined and comprehensively addressed. They also examine whether any limitations or potential risks are transparently communicated, preventing misinterpretation that could lead to misguided decisions. This dimension of peer review not only protects fiduciary duties of pension fund trustees, but also serves as a reputational buffer in cases of underperformance or oversight.
Scrutinising the work file. Finally, the peer review must thoroughly examine the supporting work file to trace the entire analytical process, from raw data inputs to final conclusions. This includes confirming that proper checks and controls were applied throughout, documenting decisions on key assumptions and methodologies, and verifying that the workflow was appropriately managed. Compliance with applicable standards must be clearly demonstrable within this documentation. Such thorough scrutiny ensures the work is not only sound on the surface but fully defensible under detailed examination.
Balancing costs and benefits
While peer review requires investment — consultants’ fees, time and resources — its long-term value is clear. A 2023 pensions and investments study found that funds implementing routine peer reviews experienced a 27% decrease in compliance-related revisions and a measurable improvement in funding ratios over a five-year period.
The research established that funds with rigorous review processes report fewer corrective actions and stronger performance. Peer review is not a luxury but a necessity for pension funds. In an era of volatility and scrutiny it’s the linchpin of prudent management.
Peer review is a strategic enabler, one that elevates governance, sharpens judgment and future-proofs pension decision-making in a complex world. By institutionalising this practice, funds can protect members, uphold trust and navigate complexity with confidence.
• Pattison is head of investment strategy at Novare Holdings.
LAMECK PATTISON: Peer review becomes an indispensable tool for pension fund trustees
Rigorous external evaluation is the linchpin of prudent management in an era of volatility and scrutiny
Pension fund trustees have an immense responsibility: protecting the retirement security of millions of people. With so much depending on their decisions, even small mistakes — be they financial assumptions or investment choices — can have big long-term effects.
To manage this risk more pension funds are turning to a valuable but often overlooked tool: independent peer review. When conducted properly this rigorous external evaluation process provides an additional layer of assurance. It helps ensure decisions are technically sound, clearly explained and aligned with the fund’s long-term goals.
It also enables trustees to demonstrate their fiduciary diligence and protect against reputational risk in an era of intense scrutiny.
What is peer review?
Peer review is a formal quality assurance process in which qualified professionals critically evaluate the work of their peers to ensure it is accurate, complete, and aligned with industry standards. In the context of pension funds, this typically involves an independent, professionally qualified counterpart, such as another actuary or investment consultant, reviewing the work of the primary adviser or actuary.
As defined by the CFA Institute, a global not-for-profit organisation that provides finance education for investment professionals, peer review provides an “independent review of investment processes and performance reporting [that is] critical to maintaining stakeholder confidence”.
Similarly, the UK’s Institute & Faculty of Actuaries defines peer review as “an independent evaluation of actuarial work by another appropriately experienced actuary, conducted to ensure the work meets professional standards and is fit for its intended purpose”.
For pension funds specifically, peer review often focuses on critical areas such as asset allocations, liability projections, actuarial assumptions and governance frameworks. It also helps ensure compliance with regulatory standards and fiduciary responsibilities.
Why peer review matters
Regular peer reviews also help identify systemic weaknesses — the UK Pensions Regulator reported a 35% reduction in recurring calculation errors among funds that institutionalised the practice. By fostering this cycle of feedback and improvement, peer review transforms what could be a compliance exercise into a powerful engine for professional development and strategic advancement in pension management.
Globally, high-performing pension systems, including those in the Netherlands, Canada and Australia, have adopted peer review as a standard governance practice. For SA and African funds, embracing peer review signals alignment with global benchmarks.
Key components
An effective peer review for pension funds is a thorough and structured process that assesses the final reports and recommendations (the work product) as well as the underlying data, assumptions, and methods used (the work file).
Balancing costs and benefits
While peer review requires investment — consultants’ fees, time and resources — its long-term value is clear. A 2023 pensions and investments study found that funds implementing routine peer reviews experienced a 27% decrease in compliance-related revisions and a measurable improvement in funding ratios over a five-year period.
The research established that funds with rigorous review processes report fewer corrective actions and stronger performance. Peer review is not a luxury but a necessity for pension funds. In an era of volatility and scrutiny it’s the linchpin of prudent management.
Peer review is a strategic enabler, one that elevates governance, sharpens judgment and future-proofs pension decision-making in a complex world. By institutionalising this practice, funds can protect members, uphold trust and navigate complexity with confidence.
• Pattison is head of investment strategy at Novare Holdings.
MARIUS REITZ: Court ruling creates crypto opportunity
ROSS KUDO: The rise of class actions and legal financing
WILLEM LE ROUX: Offshore exodus — existential crisis or just another opportunity?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MICHAEL MARÉ: How to not let taxes erode your retirement investments
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Why it’s hard to keep it in the family
LUYANDA NJILO: NHI’s biggest risk is not policy — it is infrastructure
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.