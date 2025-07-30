Opinion

CARTOON: Israel’s impunity tested

30 July 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Wednesday, July 30 2025
Wednesday, July 30 2025

Britain will ‘recognise Palestinian state unless Israel ends Gaza suffering’

Keir Starmer’s warning comes after a hunger monitor says a worst-case scenario of famine is unfolding in Gaza
World
15 hours ago

Israel starts daily pause in Gaza fighting to allow food air drops, convoys

The 10-hour daily hiatus follows intense international criticism over mass hunger and deaths in Gaza
World
2 days ago

Israel and US recall teams from Gaza truce talks as Hamas ‘not showing good faith’

Pressure on Israel and Hamas to agree to ceasefire as conditions in Gaza deteriorate with hunger widespread
World
5 days ago

DESNÉ MASIE: What SA can learn from Starmer and Mandelson’s foreign policy strategy

The UK ambassador to the US has long had an interest in SA and could offer discreet advice
Opinion
1 day ago
Tuesday, July 29 2025
Tuesday, July 29 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Pretoria set to follow the EU on ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Valterra’s market honeymoon
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TOM EATON: The people want movement towards good ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GAVIN RICH: No place for soccer-style theatrics ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
KEVIN ALLAN: Municipal debt crisis has grown from ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.