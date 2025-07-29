NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: National dialogue is a platform for division, not unity

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s so-called national dialogue is shaping up to be another hollow platform designed to entrench the ANC’s ideological dominance over SA.
Instead of promoting genuine pluralism, the guest list and agenda show this is not a national conversation. It is a curated gathering of loyalists, aligned with the ANC’s vision for a “national democratic revolution”.
A real national dialogue would embrace the full scope of SA’s diversity. It would include opposition voices, ideological critics, and representatives from all major cultural, political and religious communities.
SA is not a monolithic society. It is a nation of contrasting views, ethnicities, faiths and experiences. For a dialogue to begin repairing social fractures it must make space for this reality.
Yet the ANC has made a habit of marginalising and excluding those who do not conform. It has systematically sidelined opposition figures and civil society organisations that pose a threat to its ideological grip. The war on Afrikaans as a language of instruction is one example, where Afrikaans-speaking communities have seen their educational institutions hollowed out.
BEE policies, in their current form, also push South Africans of the “wrong” skin colour out of economic participation. The national dialogue continues this pattern by inviting only those who will not challenge the status quo. Nowhere is this exclusion starker than in the treatment of SA’s Jewish community.
Since the brutal Hamas attack on Israel of October 7 2023, in which more than 1,200 Israelis were murdered and many others raped and tortured, the ANC has not only refused to condemn the attack, but has celebrated it in certain quarters. The SA government has since led an aggressive legal campaign against Israel at the International Court of Justice on highly contested and unproven charges of genocide. This campaign has contributed to a global rise in anti-Semitism by lending credibility to hostile propaganda and misinformation.
In November 2023 the ANC, together with the EFF, passed a motion to sever diplomatic ties with Israel and shut down the Israeli embassy. This reckless action placed SA Jews with ties to Israel in a state of uncertainty and isolation. The embassy remains in limbo, but the message is clear — SA’s Jewish community is no longer welcome in the public sphere.
This exclusion is reflected in the composition of the national dialogue itself. Not a single Jewish representative or organisation was included. Instead, one of the few prominent appointments is Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers, whose public statements and affiliations should disqualify him from any role in a body meant to promote unity.
Sooliman has described Jews using tropes long associated with anti-Semitic conspiracies, saying: “They run the world with fear. They control the world with money. And every time you say something, they terrify you and they say it’s anti-Semitic.” Statements like this are not just offensive. They are dangerous. They contribute to a climate of fear and hostility for Jewish citizens who are already facing growing abuse.
Sooliman’s organisation has also been linked to aiding Hamas. Gift of the Givers constructed medical facilities that were reportedly used by Hamas operatives in their planning of the October 7 attacks. The organisation has also worked with international partners identified by the US and UK as having ties to terror activity.
Even more alarming are Sooliman’s own public comments about the law and financial systems. He has stated: “I don’t follow international law or human law. I follow Koranic law. I’m a Muslim. I don’t need any permission from anybody in the world to tell me what to do. I break the laws all the time.”
These are not the words of a responsible civic leader. These are the words of someone who sees himself above the law and unbound by the ethical standards expected in public life.
If the national dialogue includes figures like Sooliman while continuing to exclude Jewish voices and other dissenting perspectives, it cannot claim to be representative of SA society. Rather, it becomes a tool of political exclusion, a stage-managed affair meant to promote ideological allies and marginalise critics.
The ANC cannot claim to be building national unity while silencing or excluding entire communities. Either it must urgently reform the dialogue to reflect the full spectrum of SA society, including the Jewish community and other sidelined voices, or it must abandon the pretence altogether.
With Ramaphosa at the helm and Sooliman in a position of influence, this national dialogue is not a path to reconciliation. It is a road map to further division.
• Woode-Smith is a political analyst, economic historian and author.
NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: National dialogue is a platform for division, not unity
The dialogue is not a national conversation. It is a curated gathering of loyalists, aligned with the ANC’s vision
