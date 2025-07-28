MJ GIVENS KGASI: Tariffs, volatility and the trust test facing SA traders

US President Donald Trump in April announced 30% “reciprocal” tariffs on various countries. Picture: REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Set to take effect on August 1, the 30% tariff on SA exports to the US has introduced a fresh layer of uncertainty for local traders, with clear implications for currency and commodity markets. Even ahead of implementation sentiment has shifted. Rand pairs, commodities and JSE sectors are all under heightened scrutiny.
Currency markets tend to price in risk quickly. But when volatility is driven by political uncertainty rather than fundamentals it becomes harder to manage and easier to misread. Retail traders who rely on structure, risk control and strategy are more likely to weather these moves. Those chasing momentum or reacting emotionally are likely to get caught out.
A political game
This is not the first time political decisions have disrupted the trading landscape. Load-shedding, greylisting and interest rate hikes have all driven sharp swings in SA markets. Few market shocks tick as many boxes as the current one: global trade, diplomacy, portfolio sentiment and macroeconomic positioning. That makes trust in your broker, process and sources even more important.
Volatile conditions force traders to interrogate their assumptions and their platforms. In a digital ecosystem where access has been democratised, traders are increasingly turning to peer reviews, regulatory data and industry rankings as filters.
In this environment, it has become less about being loyal to a brand and more about rethinking risk hygiene. Platforms that are rated by real traders and can withstand public scrutiny tend to attract more serious participants. In periods like these scepticism becomes a survival tool.
Markets do not move in isolation
Trading does not happen in a vacuum. Charts are not separate from the real-world events that drive them. When prices shift because of political announcements, diplomatic tensions or shifting alliances, traders need to think beyond instruments. They need to analyse, interpret and anticipate. That means watching both the data and the news cycle to understand the forces behind it.
For many, volatility brings opportunity. Big swings mean more set-ups, more entries. But the downside risk is real. This is a time to check stop-loss settings, reassess exposure, and stay closely tuned to the broader macro signals. Reacting emotionally or trading based on what is trending online rarely ends well.
How experienced traders are adjusting
Seasoned traders are already adjusting their positions in light of the expected tariff impact. Some are scaling back on commodity-linked pairs. Others are recalibrating hedge ratios or watching safe-haven flows more closely. But few are chasing headlines. What sets them apart is discipline and the ability to respond, not just react.
Politics meets price action
For SA traders the message is clear: if your strategy involves the rand, US policy or commodity-linked instruments, political developments cannot be an afterthought. A tariff is not just a temporary shock. It provides a real example of how policy decisions filter directly into market behaviour. In times like these you really need trust in your own process, platform and the sources you rely on to make sense of it all.
The more complex the environment becomes, the more valuable reliable infrastructure becomes. Traders need tools capable of working under pressure. That is why experienced participants tend to use platforms that are independently rated and regularly stress-tested in real-world volatility. In this game, credibility is earned through transparency and performance.
Many traders have been pushed out of their comfort zones this year with tariffs, elections and shifting rate cycles. The ones who adapt, who lean on trusted sources, and who stay focused on signal over sentiment, are the ones who will come through intact.
Seasoned practitioners are disciplined and able to to respond rather than react
• Kgasi is an analyst at Octa.
