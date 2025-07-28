LEBO MADIBA: Can mining leave the land better than it found it?

For decades, environmental management in mining has focused on doing less harm. That is no longer enough, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
SA is a mining country. The country’s economy, infrastructure and labour market have been shaped — sometimes violently, sometimes productively — by the extraction of minerals from the earth. We are home to the world’s largest reserves of platinum group metals, the sixth-largest coal exporter, and have produced more gold than any country in history.
Yet something fundamental is shifting. According to recent studies at least 48 operating mines, primarily located in Mpumalanga and Gauteng, have a remaining lifespan of 10 years or less, with hundreds more approaching closure. In sectors such as deep-level gold mining reserves are nearing exhaustion. The Minerals Council SA has noted that portions of the country’s gold and coal belts are entering their final phase of viability. Many mines face structural challenges tied to rising costs, geological depth and climate-related exposure.
As operations wind down, communities and municipalities that have long depended on mining face an uncertain transition. The big question that should be occupying mining boardrooms is whether this chapter can end differently; whether the land, the people and the economies shaped by extraction can be part of a more sustainable future.
At the heart of this moment is a challenge worth asking, can mining leave the land better than it found it? It’s a radical question because it challenges the legacy of mining, and it’s not rhetorical — with SA’s mining footprint spread across landscapes of environmental, spiritual and ancestral significance from the platinum plains of the North West to the ancient ridges of the Magaliesberg, how mining exits matters as much as how it enters markets.
For decades, environmental management in mining has focused on doing less harm. That is no longer enough. The most recent evolution in this thinking is the concept of nature-positive mining. At its core it shifts the focus from minimising harm to actively enhancing biodiversity and restoring ecosystems affected by mining. This approach is being driven by the International Council on Mining & Metals (ICMM), a global body representing a third of the world’s mining production and embedded in international frameworks such as the UN’s Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. It calls on companies to go beyond rehabilitation to ensure that mined land is returned in a state more biodiverse, more resilient and more valuable than before.
When mines close without adequate rehabilitation the consequences are not abstract.
Some say this is wishful thinking. Others say it is environmental, social & governance (ESG) theatre. However, a small number of companies are beginning to test what it would take to make it a reality. In June a coalition that includes Sibanye- Stillwater, the ICMM, the presidency and local partners signed a commitment to restore 30% of the Magaliesberg Biosphere by 2030. The site holds significance due to its Unesco status, its ancient geology and the way it brings mining, biodiversity and memory into the same frame.
The initiative will expand existing nature conservation efforts and launch new initiatives to preserve the Magaliesberg area, which is home to more than 46% of SA’s plant life and more than 90 indigenous animal species. What makes it stand out is its structure, which centres local custodianship through the Angamma Charitable Trust and how it will use science-based measures to track progress. It begins to recast closure as a form of long-term accountability.
When mines close without adequate rehabilitation the consequences are not abstract. Acid mine drainage has already poisoned critical water systems in Gauteng. Illegal mining has filled the void in decommissioned shafts, with deadly consequences. Communities built around mining towns face economic collapse when operations wind down. The Centre for Environmental Rights estimates that SA has more than 6,000 derelict and ownerless mines. The department of mineral resources & energy acknowledges that rehabilitation liabilities far exceed what is covered by current financial provisioning. In short, the system is unprepared.
SA’s leadership in piloting nature-positive mine closure is being closely watched. While global case studies are still emerging, the Magaliesberg Biosphere initiative marks one of the first serious attempts to translate nature-positive commitments into measurable action. If successful, it could demonstrate that planned, science-based restoration delivers real business value, lowers regulatory exposure, improves water security, creates more resilient land use, and even new livelihood opportunities.
Future generations
Investor priorities are shifting as access to ESG-linked capital increasingly depends on demonstrable environmental performance, and biodiversity is fast becoming a core investment screen. Can mining leave the land in a better state than it was found? It depends on how rehabilitation is viewed, whether as a cost centre or a strategic function. It depends on whether restoration is placed alongside profit, and whether those making decisions recognise that the land mined today must still serve future generations. Mining has shaped SA’s economy; with foresight and policy alignment, it can also play a role in restoring the country’s ecological integrity.
SA is mining on ancient ground — terrain that in places holds the fossil record of early human life. For mining companies, regulators, investors and communities alike, the question is no longer just about how minerals are extracted, but about the legacy this generation chooses to leave behind.
• Madiba is MD of sustainability advisory PR Powerhouse.
LEBO MADIBA: Can mining leave the land better than it found it?
The Magaliesberg Biosphere initiative marks one of the first serious attempts to translate nature-positive commitments into measurable action
