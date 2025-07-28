CONWAY WILLIAMS AND MICHELLE GREEN: Are SA’s reforms transforming the SOE credit landscape?

recent reforms are beginning to deliver tangible improvements in SA's state-owned enterprises, says the writer. Picture: KAREN MOOLMAN
SA’s debt capital markets are undergoing a transformation that would have seemed unlikely just a few years ago. For decades state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been viewed as persistent liabilities weighing on the country’s credit profile. However, recent reforms are beginning to deliver tangible improvements, signalling a potential shift in the investment environment.
Reforming SOEs — focus on energy, logistics and governance
Historically, credit investors have been cautious about SOE turnaround stories due to a pattern of unfulfilled reform promises and ongoing operational difficulties. Today, a comprehensive set of reforms targeting the energy sector, logistics infrastructure and governance structures is addressing some of the fundamental challenges that have long hindered SOE performance.
In the energy sector, the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act, which took effect in January, represents a significant step towards liberalising SA’s electricity market. The act provides for the creation of an independent transmission system operator within five years and establishes a framework for competitive wholesale and retail electricity trading.
While Eskom’s unbundling is progressing gradually, the National Transmission Company of SA currently serves as the interim operator. These changes are expected to allow Eskom to concentrate on its transmission and distribution responsibilities, supported by more predictable revenue streams regulated by the National Energy Regulator.
Certain regulatory details, such as the precise definitions of reticulation and distribution power systems, remain to be fully implemented and will come into effect over time. The overall effect on Eskom’s business model and cash flow is positive but still evolving as the market adapts to new competitive and regulatory conditions.
In the logistics sector, Transnet has made strides by restructuring its rail operations and corporatising the Transnet National Ports Authority. Introducing third party access to rail infrastructure is an important measure to encourage competition and address chronic underinvestment. However, some industry participants have expressed concerns about restrictive contract terms and limited transparency, which may discourage private investment and slow the benefits of reform.
Despite these challenges, ongoing consultations and the Freight Logistics Roadmap are moving the sector towards greater openness, with plans to finalise operational models for rail separation later this year. Public-private partnerships in port operations, such as those in Durban, are also contributing to modernising infrastructure and improving efficiency, although the full scale of transformation is still emerging.
Governance remains a complex and critical area. The National State Enterprises Bill, currently before parliament, seeks to formalise governance processes including board appointments and oversight mechanisms. While this legislation aims to address long-standing governance weaknesses, it has faced significant criticism from various stakeholders. Concerns include the potential for increased complexity, inadequate resolution of accountability issues, and gaps in tackling political interference and financial controls.
The effectiveness of the bill and its role within the broader SOE legislative framework remain uncertain. Meanwhile, many SOEs continue to struggle with high debt levels, underinvestment and skills shortages.
Challenges and investment outlook
Although there has been encouraging progress in certain areas, substantial challenges remain. The speed of reform implementation is critical, particularly regarding infrastructure development and regulatory clarity. In the rail sector, the limited readiness of private investors and restrictive access terms could delay the anticipated improvements. In the energy sector, unresolved regulatory issues and the phased approach to market liberalisation may slow the full benefits. Political changes and the lingering effects of past governance failures continue to pose risks to reform continuity and SOE performance.
For institutional investors, SA’s SOE reforms present the prospect of stronger credit fundamentals and new investment opportunities, especially in infrastructure and green financing. These improvements are driven by several factors. Revenue diversification is becoming more prominent as SOEs explore new business models, such as Eskom’s focus on transmission services and fees from independent power producers.
Operational resilience is being enhanced through targeted investments in maintenance, security and technology, exemplified by Transnet’s upgraded rail lines and more efficient port operations. There is also a clear effort to reduce reliance on government support by developing off-balance sheet financing structures and leveraging public-private partnerships. Furthermore, ongoing governance reviews and reforms, despite their complexities, aim to improve transparency and accountability, thereby mitigating risks for investors.
Realising these opportunities will require close monitoring of reform progress, careful attention to regulatory developments and a prudent approach to the risks involved in implementation. The evidence so far suggests SA’s reform agenda is laying the foundation for a more resilient and investable SOE sector. However, the transformation is still in progress, and its ultimate success will depend on sustained commitment to structural change, transparent governance and the resolution of operational challenge.
• Williams is head of credit, and Green credit analyst, at Prescient Investment Management.
CONWAY WILLIAMS AND MICHELLE GREEN: Are SA’s reforms transforming the SOE credit landscape?
Evidence suggests SA’s reform agenda is laying the foundation for a more resilient and investable SOE sector, but transformation is still in progress
