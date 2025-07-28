US-EU agreement eases transatlantic trade tension but weighs on the metal, though weaker greenback provides a floor for prices
The Magaliesberg Biosphere initiative marks one of the first serious attempts to translate nature-positive commitments into measurable action
The tobacco industry argues the state should enforce current legislation properly before it makes new rules
DA renews calls for an investigation into organisations and projects under Kunene’s portfolio
The IEA estimates demand will rise after reaching an output high of 8.79-billion tonnes last year
Trade links expose SA to climate shocks far beyond its borders, researchers find
The baseline 15% tariff will be seen by many in Europe as a poor outcome compared with the initial goal of a zero-for-zero tariff deal
Wallabies backrower Carlo Tizzano delivers an Oscar performance ‘diving’ in Lions Test
New Zealand’s Nick Cassidy won both races at the ExCel centre on Saturday and Sunday
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Kunene’s reluctant exit
PA’s suspended Kenny Kunene resigns as Joburg councillor and transport MMC
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank expected to cut repo rate by 25bps
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zuma takes on Ramaphosa in Constitutional Court
TOM EATON: Gayton’s self-sacrifice speaks of noble numb-bum heroism at its finest
GHALEB CACHALIA: Fears of ‘the other’ stoked for political gain
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.