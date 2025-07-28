ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Trump’s banquet for Africa’s Lilliputians
The US president’s theatre of the absurd is totally detached from reality
28 July 2025 - 05:00
The presidents of five west and central African states — Senegal’s Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Liberia’s Joseph Boakai, Guinea-Bissau’s Umaro Cissoko Embaló, Mauritania’s Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, and Gabon’s Brice Oligui Nguema — recently visited US President Donald Trump for a bizarre banquet in the White House.
These five countries represent just 2.3% of Africa’s 1.5-billion-strong population of 55 nations. However, what Trump was interested in was their natural riches: oil, diamonds, gas, gold, manganese, uranium, phosphates, iron ore, bauxite, copper, zircon and rare earth minerals...
