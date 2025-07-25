Opinion

CARTOON: Netanyahu’s Gaza strategy

25 July 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Friday, July 25 2025
Friday, July 25 2025

WHO chief warns of ‘man-made mass starvation’ in Gaza

Gaza medics say malnutrition has claimed more than 110 people as food aid dwindles
World
1 day ago

Israel and US recall teams from Gaza truce talks as Hamas ‘not showing good faith’

Pressure on Israel and Hamas to agree to ceasefire as conditions in Gaza deteriorate with hunger widespread
World
11 hours ago

Gaza aid workers suffer hunger and exhaustion

No-one is spared, says UN Palestinian refugee agency
World
2 days ago

EU sounds warning should Israel fail to deliver on Gaza pledges

‘All options remain on the table’ if access to humanitarian aid isn’t expanded as promised, EU official says
World
2 days ago

TOM EATON: Those judging the past control the future

History shows us that the ‘right side’ isn’t determined by who’s right, just by who’s writing
Opinion
3 days ago
Thursday, July 24 2025
Thursday, July 24 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
CARTOON: Zuma in Morocco
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Eskom’s billion-rand pattern of failure
Opinion / Editorials
3.
DAVID LEWIS: Will the SAPS pass Scotland Yard’s ...
Opinion
4.
JORDAN GRIFFITHS: The GNU — a coalition of ...
Opinion
5.
KARABO MOKGONYANA: Eskom’s addiction to loans ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.