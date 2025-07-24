Opinion

STACEY JANSEN: Scrapping of flawed tyre plan is a step forward

Forestry, fisheries & environment minister Dion George on right track in addressing waste tyre crisis

24 July 2025 - 05:00
by Stacey Jansen
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tyre pollution is particularly destructive, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
Tyre pollution is particularly destructive, says the writer. Picture: 123RF

The decision by forestry, fisheries & environment minister Dion George to withdraw the Industry Waste Tyre Management Plan is not just welcome news, it is a testament to rational governance and a significant step towards addressing SA’s serious waste tyre crisis.

It provides a chance that the tyre industry and government should seize urgently, because the disastrous consequences of waste tyre mismanagement have been underestimated for far too long. The dangerously overfull waste tyre depots countrywide represent a mounting environmental hazard and a squandered economic opportunity. 

The Recycling & Economic Development Initiative of SA (Redisa) has been a vocal critic of the plan since its first drafts. The plan was plagued by unachievable targets, a  lack of budgetary detail and a failure to use existing or accurate data, which collectively meant it could not meaningfully address the waste tyre crisis in the country.

Furthermore, its very creation and approval were procedurally flawed. It was a plan designed to fail. It would have left SA’s 253,000 tonnes of annual waste tyres to continue their toxic assault on public health and the environment.

George deserves commendation for his decisive action in withdrawing the plan. He has inherited a complex problem from his predecessors, but his willingness to finally acknowledge “concerns regarding its alignment with current sector realities and policy intent” is a step forward.

Dion George opens carbon budget regulations for public input

Draft rules to steer SA’s emissions in line with Paris climate goals
Economy
2 days ago

The withdrawal will now facilitate renewed stakeholder engagements for a final plan. While many might dismiss this as further bureaucratic to-and-fro, it is a significant process and a chance to score a huge win for the economy and environment. 

Tyre pollution is particularly destructive. It persists for centuries, consuming vast landfill space and disrupting ecosystems. Waste tyres are a big source of toxic leachate, with heavy metals and various chemicals seeping into soil and contaminating groundwater. This affects flora, fauna and human water supplies.  

Tyre fires are also difficult to extinguish and release plumes of noxious black smoke laden with carcinogens and harmful gases. This air pollution causes severe respiratory issues and long-term health problems for nearby communities.

But the waste tyre mountains currently accumulating due to mismanagement by the Waste Bureau (under the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment) is also an economic calamity.

For a country struggling with a stagnating economy, such avenues should be pursued energetically. 

When Redisa pioneered a levy-based model of waste tyre management in 2013-2017, it built 22 tyre collection centres, employed more than 3,000 people and created 226 small waste enterprises. It did this through starting to establish a true circular economy. Such an economy ensures waste tyre material is collected and tracked, so that new rubber products (from synthetic surfaces to consumer products) can be created through recycling. 

Research has shown that if a similar model were to be applied to 13 of SA’s 38 waste streams, economic growth would increase by up to 1.5 percentage points. For a country struggling with a stagnating economy, such avenues should be pursued energetically. 

However, the Redisa model was abandoned by a previous minister, the late Edna Molewa, under highly suspicious and irrational circumstances. Indeed, the Supreme Court of Appeals found the actions of the minister and her department to be unlawful.

The state capture years brought many independent and functional systems under centralised and dysfunctional state control. Regardless, the Redisa model has shown that a well co-ordinated process can help control pollution and strengthen the economy.

Last month’s withdrawal of the Industry Waste Tyre Management Plan provides a vital opportunity to reset and, through collaborative efforts, return to a system that shows real outcomes for the environmental levy that is being collected on every tyre sold.

SA has lost a lot of time — a full eight years — and the problem is growing daily. About 67,000 tyres are disposed of each day in our country. That is a staggering number. We need to turn things around. George’s withdrawal of the plan is hopefully the first sign of a course correction, because we simply cannot remain on the current dangerous path. 

• Jansen is a director of Redisa. 

NEIL OVERY: Host communities still shoulder mining burden

The government views host communities as impediments to extraction rather than critical rights-holders
Opinion
2 weeks ago

HUBERT DENNIS DEACON: SA has failed in observing UN Convention on the Law of the Sea

Reports abound that pirates reign at sea and that our fish stocks are being plundered due to naval budget cuts
Opinion
3 weeks ago

CLARENCE TSHITEREKE: A governance framework for Africa’s critical minerals

The rationale for a standard regulation is to set conditions for licensing, exploration, mining, processing, importation and exportation
Opinion
1 month ago

DION GEORGE: Historic win for protecting SA’s highly endangered penguins

A court-ordered settlement now protects the  African Penguin while safeguarding the livelihoods of those who depend on our oceans
Opinion
3 months ago

BJORN LOMBORG: Free and informed debate poses no threat

UN stance on climate change facts and figures amounts to censorship and disinformation
Opinion
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Eskom’s billion-rand pattern of failure
Opinion / Editorials
2.
KARABO MOKGONYANA: Eskom’s addiction to loans ...
Opinion
3.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Why Germany gives Israel ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Nkabane is reminder that ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL MARÉ: How to not let taxes erode your ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LUNGILE MASHELE: Why we need a new economic model

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Gambling with SA’s economy

Opinion / Editorials

ANDREW MASHADA: The $450bn Africa intra-trade question

Opinion

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Technical experts needed to keep pace with evolving trade ...

Opinion / Columnists

DUMA GQUBULE: The voodoo system of accounting for black ownership

Opinion

AYABONGA CAWE: SA ignores the metallic elephant in the room

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.