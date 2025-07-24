STACEY JANSEN: Scrapping of flawed tyre plan is a step forward

Tyre pollution is particularly destructive, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
The decision by forestry, fisheries & environment minister Dion George to withdraw the Industry Waste Tyre Management Plan is not just welcome news, it is a testament to rational governance and a significant step towards addressing SA’s serious waste tyre crisis.
It provides a chance that the tyre industry and government should seize urgently, because the disastrous consequences of waste tyre mismanagement have been underestimated for far too long.The dangerously overfull waste tyre depots countrywide represent a mounting environmental hazard and a squandered economic opportunity.
The Recycling & Economic Development Initiative of SA (Redisa) has been a vocal critic of the plan since its first drafts. The plan was plagued by unachievable targets, a lack of budgetary detail and a failure to use existing or accurate data, which collectively meant it could not meaningfully address the waste tyre crisis in the country.
Furthermore, its very creation and approval were procedurally flawed. It was a plan designed to fail. It would have left SA’s 253,000 tonnes of annual waste tyres to continue their toxic assault on public health and the environment.
George deserves commendation for his decisive action in withdrawing the plan. He has inherited a complex problem from his predecessors, but his willingness to finally acknowledge “concerns regarding its alignment with current sector realities and policy intent” is a step forward.
The withdrawal will now facilitate renewed stakeholder engagements for a final plan. While many might dismiss this as further bureaucratic to-and-fro, it is a significant process and a chance to score a huge win for the economy and environment.
Tyre pollution is particularly destructive. It persists for centuries, consuming vast landfill space and disrupting ecosystems. Waste tyres are a big source of toxic leachate, with heavy metals and various chemicals seeping into soil and contaminating groundwater. This affects flora, fauna and human water supplies.
Tyre fires are also difficult to extinguish and release plumes of noxious black smoke laden with carcinogens and harmful gases. This air pollution causes severe respiratory issues and long-term health problems for nearby communities.
But the waste tyre mountains currently accumulating due to mismanagement by the Waste Bureau (under the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment) is also an economic calamity.
For a country struggling with a stagnating economy, such avenues should be pursued energetically.
When Redisa pioneered a levy-based model of waste tyre management in 2013-2017, it built 22 tyre collection centres, employed more than 3,000 people and created 226 small waste enterprises. It did this through starting to establish a true circular economy. Such an economy ensures waste tyre material is collected and tracked, so that new rubber products (from synthetic surfaces to consumer products) can be created through recycling.
Research has shown that if a similar model were to be applied to 13 of SA’s 38 waste streams, economic growth would increase by up to 1.5 percentage points. For a country struggling with a stagnating economy, such avenues should be pursued energetically.
However, the Redisa model was abandoned by a previous minister, the late Edna Molewa, under highly suspicious and irrational circumstances. Indeed, the Supreme Court of Appeals found the actions of the minister and her department to be unlawful.
The state capture years brought many independent and functional systems under centralised and dysfunctional state control.Regardless, the Redisa model has shown that a well co-ordinated process can help control pollution and strengthen the economy.
Last month’s withdrawal of the Industry Waste Tyre Management Plan provides a vital opportunity to reset and, through collaborative efforts, return to a system that shows real outcomes for the environmental levy that is being collected on every tyre sold.
SA has lost a lot of time — a full eight years — and the problem is growing daily. About 67,000 tyres are disposed of each day in our country. That is a staggering number. We need to turn things around. George’s withdrawal of the plan is hopefully the first sign of a course correction, because we simply cannot remain on the current dangerous path.
STACEY JANSEN: Scrapping of flawed tyre plan is a step forward
Forestry, fisheries & environment minister Dion George on right track in addressing waste tyre crisis
• Jansen is a director of Redisa.
