JORDAN GRIFFITHS: The GNU — a coalition of endless skirmishes

In recent months SA’s government of national unity (GNU) has been defined by one recurring theme: a continuous series of political battles and skirmishes between the DA and the ANC.
It began earlier this year with the proposed 2% increase in VAT, which was rejected by the DA and subsequently by other GNU partners — a victory for the blues. The ANC responded with a revised proposal for two successive annual 0.5% VAT increases, which it managed to pass with the support of new voting partners — a win for the comrades. However, the DA challenged this in court, resulting in the decision being overturned and a third version of the budget being drafted.
Fast-forward a few months and tensions escalated when the president unexpectedly dismissed DA deputy trade, industry & competition minister Andrew Whitfield. The DA reacted swiftly, announcing its withdrawal from the national dialogue and threatening to vote down individual budget allocations for ministers it deemed unfit for office — a move whose significance was initially underestimated.
The DA’s withdrawal effectively crippled the national dialogue before it could gain traction. While the ANC defended the initiative, the suggested R700m price tag drew increasing scrutiny from the media. Today the ANC stands alone in its efforts to keep the project alive.
After Whitfield’s dismissal the DA turned its focus to specific ministers during the finalisation of the budget process, particularly higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane. DA MPs relentlessly questioned her over the flawed process used to appoint board members to the sector education & training authorities (Setas), accusing her of misleading parliament and bypassing due process.
The DA declared it would vote against the higher education budget as long as Nkabane remained in office. Concerned about the implications, the ANC sought legal advice, which confirmed that failure to pass any individual departmental budget vote would prevent the entire Appropriations Bill from being approved. The DA held its ground.
A political standoff ensued. The Appropriations Bill would not pass unless action was taken. On Monday the president announced Nkabane’s replacement. Within 24 hours the DA issued a statement confirming its support for the Appropriations Bill.
Media commentary has increasingly expressed frustration over the nature of the GNU and the fraught relationship between the DA and ANC — one seemingly defined by endless skirmishes. These are no longer isolated incidents; they are shaping the very character of the GNU.
At its inception the GNU was founded on a statement of intent emphasising engagement, compromise and consensus. Where full consensus is unattainable, “sufficient consensus” is to be sought among GNU parties representing 60% of the National Assembly.
In practice, this means the ANC cannot govern without the DA. There was even the introduction of a clearing house committee — intended to support coalition co-ordination — which appears to be ineffective.
There are many examples of grand coalitions that exist in the world, alliances where the two largest parties join forces to shape government. None more so than Germany, where months of negotiation goes into crafting coalition agreements to ensure there is a clear programme of action and the right mechanisms are in place to handle disagreements. Angela Merkel served as the chancellor of the country in 2005-21, leading many such arrangements.
However, rather than refining the coalition structure the ANC has adopted a hegemonic approach that is proving unsustainable. This is the nature of the ANC as an organisation — it is party built on centralisation with a view to ensuring control over all aspects of the state. However, it no longer controls all aspects of the state, and it appears the ANC’s internal party machinery is not geared to shape coalitions either. Instead, it routinely brings itself into conflict with its coalition partners.
This was further highlighted when DA MP Emma Powell revealed that Mcebisi Jonas, appointed as the president’s special envoy to the US, had neither received a visa nor travelled to the country — despite SA facing 30% tariffs from August 1. With no coalition structure to raise her concerns, Powell went to the media.
The ANC responded by attacking her, accusing the DA of being part of a right-wing nexus using foreign actors to influence domestic policy. Notably, there was no rebuttal to the core issue she raised: the trade envoy who had not deployed.
The majority of South Africans want the GNU to succeed. They hope for co-operation and unity. Others, a small minority, believe such harmony is impossible and would rather see the coalition collapse.
Few seem willing to assess the status quo and consider that perhaps this turbulent phase is exactly how future grand coalitions are forged — not through harmony, but through hard-fought, often vicious battles between governing partners that remain electoral adversaries.
• Griffiths is private secretary and adviser to DA deputy finance minister Ashor Sarupen.
JORDAN GRIFFITHS: The GNU — a coalition of endless skirmishes
Few consider that perhaps this turbulent phase is exactly how future grand coalitions are forged
DA ends boycott of budget support after Nkabane firing
• Griffiths is private secretary and adviser to DA deputy finance minister Ashor Sarupen.
Ramaphosa fires Nkabane ahead of make-or-break appropriations vote
Government secures first-round approval for Appropriation Bill
