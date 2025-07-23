SHAAKIRA CASSIM: Strengthening SA’s legal framework via insolvency court

Insolvency cases often involve multifaceted legal, financial and economic considerations, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
The increasing complexity of insolvency proceedings in SA, coupled with growing economic distress among companies and individuals, raises questions about the adequacy and capacity of the existing judicial framework. While competent in many areas, the present general court system often lacks the necessary expertise and efficiency to handle the complexities of insolvency matters.
Over the years many legal and insolvency professionals have advocated for a specialised insolvency court to be formed and I believe it is long overdue. Such a court could ensure more consistent and expert adjudication of insolvency matters while contributing to broader economic revitalisation.
On March 10 the deputy judge president of the Gauteng High Court, Roland Sutherland, introduced a Pilot Dedicated Insolvency Court in the Johannesburg High Court. The court heard its first case on May 12 and has immediately signalled a decisive shift in how liquidation and sequestration applications to court will be handled, underscoring that procedural compliance is non-negotiable.
In its consolidated judgment in Rent A Tank v Fuel Giants and Others, the court exposed widespread failures in meeting statutory notice requirements, particularly to the SA Revenue Service, employees and trade unions. The message is unequivocal: applications that bypass these obligations of procedural compliance risk removal or dismissal, and legal practitioners may be denied fees for wasted court time.
This move sets a clear precedent that efficiency and respect for judicial resources, and the rights of all stakeholders, must be upheld if the Insolvency Court is to deliver on its promise of consistency and specialist oversight. It is highly likely that the pilot programme will evolve into a more permanent solution.
Insolvency cases often involve multifaceted legal, financial and economic considerations. These matters can include cross-border insolvencies, restructuring of major corporate debts or state-owned entities, creditor negotiations and interpretations of intricate statutory obligations.
Specialisation
Judges, though learned in particular aspects and tasked with hearing a wide range of civil and criminal matters, may not have the necessary expertise required to fully grasp and adjudicate these complex cases. A specialised insolvency court, staffed by judges with in-depth knowledge and/or practical experience in insolvency and commercial law, would ensure more consistent and informed judgments.
SA’s court system is burdened by significant backlogs due to the increasing number of cases and the lack of resources, often resulting in delayed resolution of insolvency matters. Such delays can worsen financial distress, diminish asset values and reduce the potential for successful business rescues.
A dedicated insolvency court would reduce the caseload on general courts and ensure insolvency matters are handled with the urgency they require and the procedural compliances required. Speedier resolutions would improve creditor recoveries and provide distressed businesses with a fairer chance of survival or orderly wind-down.
SA’s court system is burdened by significant backlogs due to the increasing number of cases and the lack of resources, often resulting in delayed resolution of insolvency matters.
SA’s Companies Act of 2008 introduced a progressive business rescue regime aimed at rehabilitating financially distressed companies. However, the success of business rescue largely depends on timely and competent judicial decision-making due to the strict deadlines imposed by the provisions of the Companies Act and the fast-moving economic landscapes.
A specialised court would be better positioned to evaluate business rescue plans, oversee the conduct of business rescue practitioners, and resolve disputes that arise during the process. This would help build confidence among investors and stakeholders in the integrity and effectiveness of the system.
Insolvency law in SA is still evolving, especially in the context of modern corporate finance, international trade and global changes. A specialised court could contribute to the development of a coherent body of rules in insolvency law, promoting legal certainty and predictability. This consistency is crucial for both local and international creditors and investors who seek clarity on how insolvency issues will be treated in SA courts.
International precedent
Many leading jurisdictions have adopted specialised courts to deal with insolvency matters. For example, the US operates federal bankruptcy courts under Article I of its constitution, while the UK’s Insolvency & Companies Court and Singapore’s dedicated restructuring division serve as global benchmarks.
These systems demonstrate that specialisation fosters expertise, speeds up proceedings and enhances stakeholder confidence. Adopting a similar model in SA would align the country with international standards and provide assurance to foreign investors that contracts would be enforced and disputes resolved fairly within expert courts.
A specialised court could work in tandem with regulatory bodies and professional associations to raise standards among insolvency practitioners. It could foster specialised training, continuous legal education and clearer ethical guidelines for all professionals involved in insolvency processes. This would lead to better oversight and improved outcomes for all stakeholders.
The introduction of a pilot specialised insolvency court in SA could mark a pivotal step towards strengthening the country's legal and economic infrastructure. The Johannesburg pilot initiative is a crucial opportunity to demonstrate the value of judicial specialisation, and if successful should be expanded nationally to ensure a more responsive and resilient insolvency framework for the future.
• Cassim, an attorney and business rescue practitioner, is a manager in the recovery & reorganisation division at SNG Grant Thornton.
