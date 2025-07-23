LWANDO NGWANE: Turning SA’s taste for chicken into cash

Poultry remains SA’s most affordable and preferred protein source for consumers. In its 2024 annual report, the SA Poultry Association recorded the poultry industry as the largest in rand value, at 19.1% of all agricultural production and 44.4% of all SA animal products.
Chicken products have remained resilient and supportive of revenues in the agricultural sector despite the economic challenges SA has faced. The recovery of the quick-service restaurant and casual-dining restaurant industries, supported by exponential growth in online food delivery penetration since the Covid-19 pandemic, have assisted in boosting chicken consumption.
Let’s go back to 2023. The SA poultry industry was faced with arguably the toughest year in recent history. This was a result of “the triple threat”: three main challenges that saw the decimation of poultry producers.
Eskom’s power generation failures led to stage 6 load-shedding, which resulted in a record-breaking 332 days of interrupted power supply in 2023. This disrupted the entire value chain of poultry operations, affecting hatcheries, processing plants and cold-storage facilities.
Before being hit with persistent load-shedding, listed chicken producer Astral Foods was slaughtering 6-million broilers per week, with broiler capacity set to produce 6.2-million birds weekly. Enduring months of extended load-shedding eroded the company’s ability to slaughter and process chicken.
A backlog in the slaughter programme resulted in birds growing older and gaining weight on farm, to well above the normal slaughter or live weight of about 1.85kg. To negate this, poultry producers had to invest in emergency power generation plants to run their abattoirs at significant diesel costs. Feeding heavier birds beyond the normal age also came at elevated operational costs.
The second issue plaguing the industry was the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The poultry industry was hit with a new H7N6 bird flu strain, a strain only found in SA, causing the culling of more than 9.5-million chickens. The industry’s financial losses were substantial, with all the listed counters recording significant annual losses.
Sealing the triple threat was the high input costs that resulted from the rising costs of feed (maize and soya meal), energy and fuel. These expenses were driven by global supply chain disruptions attributable to the Russia-Ukraine war as well as El Nino-El Nina related climate conditions, which caused a fluctuation in soft commodity prices. Many small-scale farmers struggled to remain profitable, leading to consolidation in the sector.
Outside of these three issues, SA poultry producers have been navigating negative macroeconomic factors. These include weak economic growth, high unemployment and deteriorating water and transport infrastructure, as well competition from cheap imported chicken, particularly from Brazil, the EU and the US, despite protections from antidumping duties.
Fast-forward to 2025, and prospects for SA poultry producers look promising. The listed poultry producers such as Astral Foods are currently realising an accretion of benefits that the market seems to be underpricing.
According to FNB Agri-Weekly data, poultry selling prices have been exhibiting a strong upward trend since the start of the year. On average, individually quick frozen and fresh whole bird prices have increased 20% year on year. Production levels have also recovered closer to 6-million birds per week, partly supported by a recovery from the 2023 bird flu outbreak but also supplemented by the loss of production of about 1.5-million birds per week at Daybreak Foods, which went into business rescue recently.
With a combination of positive price realisations and increased production volumes, the company is set for a period of material margin recovery off the low base of 2023. This is further enhanced by significantly lower energy costs due to improved electricity generation capacity from Eskom and lower feed input costs due to the 20%-plus decline in yellow maize and soya prices as a result of a bumper crop season that is shoring up supply.
The above-mentioned factor will no doubt support Astral’s profitability. However, it would be remiss not to mention a couple of external challenges facing the poultry industry currently.
Avian influenza risks are inherent in the poultry sector and remains high. Brazil recently reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain in Rio Grande do Sul, which resulted in a partial ban on Brazilian chicken imports into SA. The temporary ban was partially removed, but the same strain has been detected on two poultry farms in North West. The removal of the ban will not result in any chicken dumping on our shores due to antidumping duties still being in place.
For Astral Foods, the exposure to risk is partially muted. The company has been granted permission to vaccinate its broiler breeding stock for only 5% of its total breeder stock and for only the H5 strain and not for the H7 strain, which SA encountered in the severe 2023 outbreak. While a locally manufactured H7 vaccine awaits final registration, one can only take a big producer such as Astral receiving a permit to vaccinate as a positive sign for the broader poultry sector of the country.
So how do we turn SA consumers’ love for chicken into money? We recommend buying shares in Astral Foods. The company is exceptionally well managed, is well capitalised and, as is evident from the above, is benefiting from a number of tailwinds. The share is cheap on a 6.7 times forward earnings multiple, pays a great dividend, and we believe the share price has upside of more than 20%.
• Ngwane is equity analyst at All Weather Capital.
LWANDO NGWANE: Turning SA’s taste for chicken into cash
Prospects for SA poultry producers look promising
Poultry remains SA’s most affordable and preferred protein source for consumers. In its 2024 annual report, the SA Poultry Association recorded the poultry industry as the largest in rand value, at 19.1% of all agricultural production and 44.4% of all SA animal products.
Chicken products have remained resilient and supportive of revenues in the agricultural sector despite the economic challenges SA has faced. The recovery of the quick-service restaurant and casual-dining restaurant industries, supported by exponential growth in online food delivery penetration since the Covid-19 pandemic, have assisted in boosting chicken consumption.
Let’s go back to 2023. The SA poultry industry was faced with arguably the toughest year in recent history. This was a result of “the triple threat”: three main challenges that saw the decimation of poultry producers.
Eskom’s power generation failures led to stage 6 load-shedding, which resulted in a record-breaking 332 days of interrupted power supply in 2023. This disrupted the entire value chain of poultry operations, affecting hatcheries, processing plants and cold-storage facilities.
Before being hit with persistent load-shedding, listed chicken producer Astral Foods was slaughtering 6-million broilers per week, with broiler capacity set to produce 6.2-million birds weekly. Enduring months of extended load-shedding eroded the company’s ability to slaughter and process chicken.
A backlog in the slaughter programme resulted in birds growing older and gaining weight on farm, to well above the normal slaughter or live weight of about 1.85kg. To negate this, poultry producers had to invest in emergency power generation plants to run their abattoirs at significant diesel costs. Feeding heavier birds beyond the normal age also came at elevated operational costs.
The second issue plaguing the industry was the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The poultry industry was hit with a new H7N6 bird flu strain, a strain only found in SA, causing the culling of more than 9.5-million chickens. The industry’s financial losses were substantial, with all the listed counters recording significant annual losses.
Sealing the triple threat was the high input costs that resulted from the rising costs of feed (maize and soya meal), energy and fuel. These expenses were driven by global supply chain disruptions attributable to the Russia-Ukraine war as well as El Nino-El Nina related climate conditions, which caused a fluctuation in soft commodity prices. Many small-scale farmers struggled to remain profitable, leading to consolidation in the sector.
Outside of these three issues, SA poultry producers have been navigating negative macroeconomic factors. These include weak economic growth, high unemployment and deteriorating water and transport infrastructure, as well competition from cheap imported chicken, particularly from Brazil, the EU and the US, despite protections from antidumping duties.
Fast-forward to 2025, and prospects for SA poultry producers look promising. The listed poultry producers such as Astral Foods are currently realising an accretion of benefits that the market seems to be underpricing.
According to FNB Agri-Weekly data, poultry selling prices have been exhibiting a strong upward trend since the start of the year. On average, individually quick frozen and fresh whole bird prices have increased 20% year on year. Production levels have also recovered closer to 6-million birds per week, partly supported by a recovery from the 2023 bird flu outbreak but also supplemented by the loss of production of about 1.5-million birds per week at Daybreak Foods, which went into business rescue recently.
With a combination of positive price realisations and increased production volumes, the company is set for a period of material margin recovery off the low base of 2023. This is further enhanced by significantly lower energy costs due to improved electricity generation capacity from Eskom and lower feed input costs due to the 20%-plus decline in yellow maize and soya prices as a result of a bumper crop season that is shoring up supply.
The above-mentioned factor will no doubt support Astral’s profitability. However, it would be remiss not to mention a couple of external challenges facing the poultry industry currently.
Avian influenza risks are inherent in the poultry sector and remains high. Brazil recently reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain in Rio Grande do Sul, which resulted in a partial ban on Brazilian chicken imports into SA. The temporary ban was partially removed, but the same strain has been detected on two poultry farms in North West. The removal of the ban will not result in any chicken dumping on our shores due to antidumping duties still being in place.
For Astral Foods, the exposure to risk is partially muted. The company has been granted permission to vaccinate its broiler breeding stock for only 5% of its total breeder stock and for only the H5 strain and not for the H7 strain, which SA encountered in the severe 2023 outbreak. While a locally manufactured H7 vaccine awaits final registration, one can only take a big producer such as Astral receiving a permit to vaccinate as a positive sign for the broader poultry sector of the country.
So how do we turn SA consumers’ love for chicken into money? We recommend buying shares in Astral Foods. The company is exceptionally well managed, is well capitalised and, as is evident from the above, is benefiting from a number of tailwinds. The share is cheap on a 6.7 times forward earnings multiple, pays a great dividend, and we believe the share price has upside of more than 20%.
• Ngwane is equity analyst at All Weather Capital.
Mpumalanga seeks to compel state entities to buy from black farmers
Free State reports new outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease
PODCAST: South Africa lifts ban on poultry imports from Brazil
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.