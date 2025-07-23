KARABO MOKGONYANA: Eskom’s addiction to loans signals decay of developmental state

For more than 20 years Eskom has received billions of dollars in international funding with little to show for it. Multilateral development banks and development financial institutions keep showing up with chequebooks and SA politicians keep welcoming the money.
However, after a long trail of loans and lifelines, Eskom is still unable to deliver consistent, affordable and secure energy. While some progress has been made, the fundamental crisis is far from resolved. The country's overreliance on Eskom and the recurring pattern of borrowing without systemic reform have created a debt spiral that benefits no-one — least of all SA citizens.
Based on the many loans granted to Eskom by global financial institutions, this is not a story about underfunding. Eskom remains trapped in debt, unreliable performance and governance failure. Why, despite these enormous loans, is Eskom still an unreliable utility?
Let’s start with the numbers. SA has secured the following development loans and financial support for Eskom and electrification projects:
World Bank:
$3.75bn (2010) — Eskom Investment Support Project to help complete Medupi.
$497m (2022) — World Bank-funded Just Energy Transition Project to decommission Komati coal-power station.
$1bn (2023) — Development Policy Loan supporting power sector reform, unbundling Eskom, accelerating low-carbon transition.
$1.5bn (June 2025) — Infrastructure Modernisation DPL addressing energy security, grid access expansion, municipal distribution, and freight — energy intersection.
African Development Bank (AfDB):
$500m (2008) — Medupi power station support.
€1.86bn (November 2009) — Further support for Medupi power station.
$365m (September 2011) — For large-scale renewable generation.
$1.34bn (July 2016) — Jumbo loan supporting capital expenditure programme: new generation, plant refurbishments, transmission lines.
$375m and syndicated $750m (December 2015) — Under Eskom’s Capacity Expansion Programme to maintain 8GW existing capacity.
$218m (October 2018) — For upgrading/expanding transmission lines in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
$57.67m (October2021) — Battery energy storage systems for Eskom, supporting renewables across Western, Eastern, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
$474.6m (July 2025) — upgrade energy (efficiency, rail) and transport infrastructure.
Other banks:
Development Bank of Southern Africa: R15bn (2010) — Used for transmission projects, municipal infrastructure and embedded generation support.
European Investment Bank: €75m (2014) — support Eskom’s 100MW concentrating solar power plant close to Upington in the Northern Cape.
New Development Bank (Brics Bank): $180m (2016) — Renewable energy integration and grid strengthening.
KfW Development Bank (Germany): €300m (2015) — for modernising the electricity network and integrating renewables.
China Development Bank: $590m (2016) — for Eskom’s Medupi, Kusile and Ingula power plants and $2.72bn (2018) for Kusile construction.
Despite all this money — and billions more in government support and annual bailouts (R254bn in government debt relief through the Eskom Debt Relief Act, for example) — Eskom still faces issues. This is not sustainable energy finance, it is development debt dependency.
The problem isn’t money
No-one can argue that Eskom hasn’t been financially supported. But most of that money has been wasted, because Eskom has become a debt recycling machine — borrowing new money to service old debts, while capital projects either stall or collapse under the weight of mismanagement. For instance, despite its scale Medupi became one of the world’s most expensive and problematic coal plants, plagued by design flaws and corruption. Much of the loan money, particularly during the 2010s, was funnelled not into meaningful transformation but into endless assessments and evaluations that yielded little real progress.
The Zondo state capture commission confirmed what the public had long suspected: Eskom was systematically looted. Politically connected contractors siphoned off billions through inflated tenders and phantom services. Key projects like Kusile and Medupi were not only delayed but turned into sites of state capture. Development finance was funnelled into a captured state entity without enforcing adequate governance standards or public accountability. Now Eskom is burdened by this legacy of corruption and mismanagement, and repetitive scandals suggest these systemic issues remain largely unresolved.
Beyond corruption, Eskom’s technical problems are immense. Its coal fleet is on its last legs, with an average plant age exceeding 40 years. Maintenance is often deferred due to cash flow issues, creating a dangerous feedback loop. The grid is outdated, stretched thin and incapable of integrating large volumes of renewable energy quickly. And despite repeated bailouts and new money, operational reliability continues to decline, with record-breaking load-shedding in 2023.
Meanwhile, promised reforms have been endlessly delayed or watered down. The unbundling of Eskom, aimed at opening the sector to competition and reducing the utility’s monopolistic grip, has progressed at a frustratingly slow pace. The Electricity Regulation Amendment Act is now law, but its implementation has been slow and uneven. Institutional resistance, vested interests and political inertia continue to delay any meaningful structural reform.
Eskom remains heavily reliant on coal-fired power plants, which are costly to maintain and environmentally unsustainable. Loans that might have been used to diversify SA’s energy mix towards renewables and cleaner technologies have largely been diverted to keep coal plants running. This approach contradicts SA’s climate commitments and delays the transition to a more sustainable and affordable energy system.
The bigger picture — energy and economy
SA’s energy crisis isn’t just a technical failure; it is a developmental catastrophe. Load-shedding has already cost the economy R1.6-trillion from 2007-2023. It hammers small businesses, fuels inflation, and erodes investment confidence. The cascading effects are dire: increased unemployment, a shrinking manufacturing base and rising social unrest.
The transport crisis, especially the dysfunction in ports and rail, is linked directly to Eskom. Coal supply disruptions from rail failures worsen plant outages. Exports are delayed or abandoned, costing billions. The economic recovery is shackled by failing infrastructure.
And yet, despite this interconnected crisis, there is little urgency. Political leaders continue to treat the symptoms while ignoring the root causes. Eskom is not just an energy utility, it’s a key component of state capacity. And its collapse signals something far deeper: the decay of the post-apartheid developmental state.
SA cannot keep borrowing from multilateral banks to sustain a broken model. If Eskom doesn’t change it should no longer be the sole recipient of energy loans. Let municipalities, private players and community energy projects access finance directly.
The answer is not “no loans ever again”. The answer is: no more blank cheques to a broken Eskom. SA must confront the reality: we cannot borrow our way out of a governance crisis.
• Mokgonyana is a senior campaigns associate at Power Shift Africa.
