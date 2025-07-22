MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Police use apartheid brutality still, 30 years after democracy began
Between 2011 and 2021, about 50,000 cases were lodged against SAPS for brutality but 90% of those were shut down as ‘police simply closed ranks’
22 July 2025 - 05:00
More than 20 years ago, a horrific scene played out at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) — the re-enactment by bulky former apartheid cop Jeffrey Benzien of how he used to sit on the backs of suspects, suffocating them with a wet bag tied over their heads.
Now the New York Times has released a report by its Johannesburg-based correspondent, John Eligon, based on research over a decade, that this most notorious of torture techniques, known locally as “tubing”, is still widely practised by the police. ..
