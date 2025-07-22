Business Day TV speaks to Farzam Ehsani, CEO of VALR.com
Between 2011 and 2021, about 50,000 cases were lodged against SAPS for brutality but 90% of those were shut down as ‘police simply closed ranks’
The dispute tests the company’s cost architecture and labour diplomacy
The president’s shake-up could soften GNU tensions
Compared to platforms that charge up to 30% commission, InDrive charges 10%, giving drivers as much as R20 more on a R100 fee
New actuarial framework helps insurers quantify mortality risks posed by rising temperatures and extreme weather
Regional trade is crucial for the continent to unlock its economic growth potential
US treasury secretary's comments come as the Trump administration ramps up criticism of Fed chair Jerome Powell
We can but watch and ponder what the ODI and T20 strategy of SA’s head coach may be over the next two months
From champagne in the Alps to sake in Kyushu, lavishly comfortable trains are redefining immersive travel.
CARTOON: Cachalia’s police post
NEWS ANALYSIS: Cachalia ‘a man in a clean white suit entering a pigsty’
Police minister Senzo Mchunu placed on leave as Ramaphosa unleashes far-reaching inquiry
Punitive action against Mchunu would be unfair, says Ramaphosa
Gwede Mantashe appointed acting police minister
GHALEB CACHALIA: The dark side of management consulting
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.