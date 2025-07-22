Opinion

CARTOON: Cachalia’s police post

22 July 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
NEWS ANALYSIS: Cachalia ‘a man in a clean white suit entering a pigsty’

Acting police minister will be running a ministry reeking of meddling, collusion and stalled investigations
National
1 week ago

Police minister Senzo Mchunu placed on leave as Ramaphosa unleashes far-reaching inquiry

President’s action marks the most sweeping anti-corruption intervention since the Zondo commission
National
1 week ago

Punitive action against Mchunu would be unfair, says Ramaphosa

President says punishing police minister based on untested allegations would create dangerous precedent
National
5 days ago

Gwede Mantashe appointed acting police minister

Mantashe will serve in this capacity until Firoz Cachalia is available to take up the role in August
National
6 days ago

GHALEB CACHALIA: The dark side of management consulting

After the McKinsey and Bain & Co scandals, the most recent firm to come under scrutiny has been Boston Consulting Group
Opinion
1 day ago
