NOURIDIN MELO: How SA’s digital economy depends on foreign AI — and why that’s dangerous

When Discovery Bank launched its AI-powered security features in March 2025, promising to disrupt SA’s traditional banking giants, few questioned where that artificial intelligence (AI) actually came from.
The uncomfortable truth is that SA’s rapidly expanding digital economy, now serving 50.8-million internet users, has become dangerously dependent on foreign AI systems that may not understand our unique market realities.
This dependency poses a significant threat to SA’s economic sovereignty at a time when the country is finally showing signs of recovery from years of stagnation.
The hidden foreign foundation
SA’s banking sector, which accounts for nearly 90% of assets through the big five — Standard Bank, Absa, FNB, Nedbank and Capitec — has embraced AI with remarkable enthusiasm.
Standard Bank Group is investing heavily in generative AI training for staff, while banks across the sector deploy AI for everything from facial recognition to fraud detection. Yet scratch beneath the surface and you’ll find that most of these systems are built on foreign foundations.
The algorithms powering our mobile banking apps, processing our loan applications and securing our digital transactions are predominantly developed by Silicon Valley giants such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon, or European tech firms.
These systems are designed for Western markets, with Western assumptions about consumer behaviour, risk profiles and economic patterns.
This matters more than most executives realise. When AI systems trained on American credit histories assess SA loan applications they struggle to understand the economic reality of a country where 29% of the population remains unemployed, where stokvels (savings clubs) represent a R49bn informal savings market, and where townships operate on economic principles entirely foreign to Western data sets.
The infrastructure vulnerability
The recent improvement in load-shedding has provided some relief, but SA’s power grid instability exposes another critical vulnerability. Foreign AI systems are typically designed for stable infrastructure environments. When the lights go out in Joburg these systems often fail catastrophically, leaving millions without access to basic banking services.
Local AI development could address this challenge by building resilience into the core architecture. Systems designed for SA conditions would incorporate offline functionality, efficient power usage and graceful degradation during infrastructure failures. Instead, we’re dependent on foreign solutions that treat load-shedding as an aberration rather than a design constraint.
The economic risks
The financial implications extend far beyond technical inconvenience. SA’s digital economy is growing rapidly, driven by mobile device adoption as the primary gateway to digital services. This growth represents an enormous opportunity, but only if we control the underlying technology.
When AI systems fail to understand SA contexts, they make poor decisions. Foreign algorithms routinely reject creditworthy borrowers from townships because their addresses don’t fit standard formats, or because their income patterns don’t match Western employment models. Conversely, these same systems may approve risky loans because they fail to recognise local warning signs.
This technological blindness perpetuates financial exclusion precisely when SA needs to maximise economic inclusion. The two-pot retirement system recently injected over R40bn into the economy, and consumer confidence is rising. Yet our AI systems are programmed to see opportunity through foreign eyes.
The sovereignty question
Perhaps most concerning is what this dependency means for SA’s long-term economic sovereignty. As AI becomes increasingly central to financial services, countries that control AI development gain enormous influence over global financial flows. When SA banks rely on American or European AI systems they’re essentially ceding control over critical financial infrastructure to foreign powers.
This isn’t merely theoretical. Recent geopolitical tensions have shown how quickly technology can become weaponised. Cloud services can be restricted, AI models can be geo-blocked, and algorithm updates can be delayed or denied. SA’s financial sector cannot afford to be held hostage by foreign AI developers.
The path forward
The solution isn’t to reject AI but to develop it locally. SA has the foundational elements needed for indigenous AI development: world-class universities, a sophisticated financial sector, and a large domestic market that could support local innovation.
The JSE, ranking 16th globally by market capitalisation, could lead by example, developing AI systems specifically designed for emerging market conditions. SA banks, with their deep understanding of local markets, could partner with universities and tech companies to create AI solutions that truly understand SA realities.
Government policy must also evolve. The recent coalition government’s promise of policy stability creates an opportunity to develop a national AI strategy that prioritises local development while maintaining international competitiveness. This isn’t about isolation, it’s about ensuring that SA’s digital future is built on SA foundations.
Urgent need for action
SA stands at a crossroads. The digital economy is expanding rapidly, AI adoption is accelerating, and the country is finally showing signs of economic recovery. But this progress is built on foreign foundations that may not hold when tested by local conditions.
The cost of continued dependency will only grow as AI becomes more central to economic life. SA needs to act now to develop indigenous AI capabilities before the window of opportunity closes. The question isn’t whether SA can afford to invest in local AI development; it’s whether the country can afford not to.
The R2.8-trillion question isn’t just about technology, it’s about whether SA will control its digital destiny or remain dependent on foreign systems that may not have its best interests at heart.
For a country that fought so hard for political independence, technological dependence should be equally unacceptable.
• Dr Melo, a technology policy analyst focusing on AI governance and digital sovereignty in emerging markets, is an auxiliary pedagogic inspector in Cameroon’s ministry of secondary education.
Systems designed for Western markets make Western assumptions about consumer behaviour and risk profiles
DESNÉ MASIE: Will AI implode the job market in a turbulent global economy?
LUCIEN PIERCE AND LUYANDA MAEMA: Medical schemes probe holds lessons over AI’s discriminating algorithms
MOSA THEKISO: Safeguarding human rights in advancing AI in Africa
