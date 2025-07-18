HELDER FERREIRA DO VALE: Brics unmasked in a broken world

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's Premier Li Qiang, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, at the Brics summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in tis July 6 2025 file photo. Picture: PILAR OLIVARES/REUTERS
The 17th Brics Summit that ended in Rio de Janeiro on July 7 should have been a moment of triumph for its host, President Luiz Lula da Silva. Instead, it became a stark reminder of why grand multilateral ambitions often crumble against the harsh realities of today’s broken world.
Brazil prepared for this summit with optimism, believing an expanded Brics could offer a meaningful alternative to the fraying Western-dominated international order. What the country witnessed instead was a sobering display of the bloc’s inherent contradictions — starting with the glaring absence of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
The world has shifted dramatically since Lula’s return to the Brazilian presidency in 2022, and not in ways that favour Brics cohesion. Russia, increasingly isolated by its war in Ukraine, now views the bloc primarily as a lifeline rather than a genuine partnership.
Meanwhile, China’s growing global influence appears to have diminished its interest in deepening Brics co-operation, preferring instead to expand its membership, which has diluted the original members’ influence.
The inclusion of Iran as a new member has only complicated matters further. With Iran at the centre of escalating Middle Eastern tensions, Brics countries found themselves struggling to craft a joint declaration with acceptable language to “condemn the military strikes” against Iran.
Equally revealing of the bloc’s struggle to exercise global leadership is its glaring double standard: the declaration denounces attacks on Russia’s civilians while remaining conspicuously silent on similar devastation in Ukraine.
The fundamental challenge facing Brics is that its members want the benefits of collective influence without the responsibilities that come with genuine multilateral co-operation.
Perhaps most disappointing is the failure of the bloc’s democratic core — Brazil, India and SA — to provide the leadership necessary for meaningful multilateral engagement. Each has retreated into what can only be described as “à la carte diplomacy”, selectively engaging with global crises based on narrow national interests rather than principled positions.
This pattern of selective engagement might undermine these countries’ claims to moral leadership in world affairs. Looking ahead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of a “new form” for Brics when India hosts next year’s summit rings hollow without concrete details. However, his rebranding of the acronym to emphasise “Building Resilience & Innovation for Co-operation & Sustainability” sounds more like a technocratic rhetoric than a genuine strategic vision.
A shift from a bloc primarily driven by the strategic interests of its members to one centred on a shared agenda would be welcome, as India’s creative “new” acronym may suggest. The fundamental challenge facing Brics is that its members want the benefits of collective influence without the responsibilities that come with genuine multilateral co-operation.
For Lula, Modi and Cyril Ramaphosa, who genuinely believe in multilateralism, the Rio summit should serve as a wake-up call. The path forward requires either a fundamental restructuring of how Brics operates or an honest acknowledgment that the bloc’s original vision was always more illusion than reality. In a world crying out for effective international co-operation, the Global South deserves better than the hollow dynamics witnessed in Rio de Janeiro.
While the 11 participating countries signed a final declaration containing 126 commitments, the summit produced only a handful of actionable measures, including the creation of the Brics Multilateral Guarantees and the Brics Cross-Border Payments Initiative. More revealing are the glaring omissions: no concrete progress on UN Security Council reform, no specific mechanisms for poverty reduction and no regulatory framework for AI deployment — precisely the areas where meaningful multilateral co-operation is most urgently needed.
Ironically, the summit’s most significant moment did not come from the halls in Rio, but from a Truth Social post by US President Donald Trump. Despite the joint declaration’s absence of any direct reference to the US, Trump felt compelled to issue a warning on July 6: “Any country aligning themselves with the anti-American policies of Brics will be charged an additional 10% tariff.”
A sitting US president felt threatened by a bloc that could not even ensure its key leaders would attend a summit. This sharp contrast between his aggressive posturing and Brics’ ineffectiveness exposes the deep divide between perception and reality in world affairs.
At the very least, there is hope that by confronting disillusionment and internal challenges, Brics might find a path towards greater diplomatic weight. A more seasoned bloc may offer the kind of creative leadership needed to help revitalise the world’s broken multilateral order.
• Ferreira do Vale is professor of international relations at the Federal University of Bahia, Brazil.
HELDER FERREIRA DO VALE: Brics unmasked in a broken world
The bloc’s democratic core — Brazil, India and SA — fails to provide the leadership necessary for meaningful multilateral engagement
• Ferreira do Vale is professor of international relations at the Federal University of Bahia, Brazil.
