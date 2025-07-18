Four days of drone attacks on oilfields in Iraqi Kurdistan have shut down half of the region’s output
Study shows while heat kills nearly half-a-million people globally each year, cold kills more than 4.5-million
Scrapping rules preventing an entity from owning newspapers, TV and radio licences in the same market mooted in white paper
This follows the appearance of police minister Senzo Mchunu and higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane before the party’s integrity committee
CEO Mike Henry says commodity demand globally has remained resilient so far in 2025
The UK’s investment is not a fixed monetary amount but is focused on providing technical expertise and strategic support to the SA department’s delivery unit
CEO Gerhard Papenfus says ‘excessive measures’ to protect steelmaker have failed
The US president denied the report, saying he would sue the newspaper and Rupert Murdoch
Foster flies to the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships having won the national and continental cross-country championships
The 1.2T Max range-topper is usable but the entry model is likely to be the star of the range
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Enter the coup boogeyman
Security cracks laid bare as minister flags the risk of a coup
EDITORIAL: Coup risk joins public ledger
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Powerful, rich, deranged men — and the death of ethics
IAN CAMERON: Time for parliament to step up oversight to restore public trust
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses another opportunity
