Opinion

CARTOON: Coup boogeyman

18 July 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Friday, July 18 2025
Friday, July 18 2025

Security cracks laid bare as minister flags the risk of a coup

Historic shift in intelligence transparency in SA, where talk of a military overthrow was once unthinkable
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Coup risk joins public ledger

Timing and context of disclosure raise deeper questions
Opinion
1 day ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Powerful, rich, deranged men — and the death of ethics

There is a noticeable lack of ethical behaviour among people such as Musk and Ramaphosa — a worrying sign for SA and the world
Opinion
1 week ago

IAN CAMERON: Time for parliament to step up oversight to restore public trust

Ramaphosa’s decision to grant police minister leave of absence with full salary shows his anticorruption mandate is not genuine
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses another opportunity

President squanders chance to show he is serious about sleaze-free administration
Opinion
3 days ago
Thursday, July 17 2025
Thursday, July 17 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Lies and half-truths cloud goings-on ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Coup risk joins public ledger
Opinion / Editorials
3.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Tariffs, a blunt instrument of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
IAN CAMERON: Time for parliament to step up ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Silencing Mkhwanazi
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.