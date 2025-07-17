MLONDI MVELI MDLULI: Retreating from reform is no longer an option for SA

The DA proposes establishing one-stop opportunity centres across SA to streamline business registration, licensing, SA Revenue Service compliance, and access to small business support, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
SA’s economic recovery has not merely stalled — it is structurally restricted.
One of the most overlooked, yet highly significant, barriers to growth is the outdated and excessively stringent nature of product market regulation.
In the face of anaemic growth, record-high unemployment and deteriorating competitiveness, it is imperative that we critically examine how SA regulates market access, competition and innovation, particularly the extent to which new entrants are able to access and compete in product markets.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development’s (OECD’s) 2025 “Economic Survey of SA” offers a piercing analysis: product market regulation remains among the most restrictive in the developing world.
The report identifies a combination of excessive licensing requirements, inefficient insolvency processes, burdensome public procurement rules, and the state’s outsize role in key network industries. These factors collectively stifle entrepreneurship, deter investment and entrench market incumbents.
These issues are not merely technocratic. At their core they reflect a policy philosophy that has consistently confused being “pro-business” with being “pro-market”. This distinction is fundamental.Being “pro-business” is to shield politically connected firms from competition through protectionist tariffs, localisation mandates and preferential procurement.
Being “pro-market” means recognising that sustainable growth and job creation result from competitive markets where entry barriers are low, regulation is sensible and outcomes-driven, and all firms, whether large or small, compete on equal terms. Previous ANC-led governments have erred on the former. The DA firmly supports the latter.
The economic costs of the current approach are staggering.
SA’s GDP per capita, measured in constant 2010 dollars, has declined steadily over the past decade. It fell from $6,155 in 2014 to just $5,709 in 2024, according to the latest World Bank data. This represents a real decline of over 7%, despite a growing population and mounting developmental needs.
The DA’s alternative vision is clear. We seek to dismantle regulatory barriers that protect oligopolies and build an enterprising economy where small businesses can thrive.
More worryingly, youth unemployment exceeds 60%, and informal sector entrepreneurs continue to be marginalised by punitive licensing regimes and the heavy-handed enforcement of informal trade regulations.
Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector has shed more than 300,000 jobs over the past 16 years. This illustrates how our industrial policy, premised on “picking winners and losers”, has failed even those it claims to support.
The DA’s alternative vision is clear. We seek to dismantle regulatory barriers that protect oligopolies and build an enterprising economy where small businesses can thrive.This begins with a bold simplification agenda.
The DA proposes establishing one-stop opportunity centres across SA to streamline business registration, licensing, SA Revenue Service compliance, and access to small business support.
These services would be accessed through a single online form and a single registration fee. These opportunity centres would empower entrepreneurs, particularly in underserved municipalities where red tape often makes formalisation impossible.
Our regulatory philosophy is guided by what we call the “policy pyramid”. The idea is that the foundation of any sound industrial policy is not top-down directives or sectoral subsidies, but rather the delivery of basic enablers such as safety and security, quality infrastructure, effective education and a rational regulatory environment.
Current industrial policy has inverted this logic. It focuses obsessively on localisation and tariff protection, while ignoring the institutional conditions in which firms actually operate.
One of the most harmful distortions in our product markets is the arbitrary and excessive use of trade protections. The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) has routinely imposed steep tariffs to shield local monopolies, most notably in steel, at the expense of downstream firms and broader competitiveness.
An example of this is the recent reckless and protectionist decision by Itac to impose a 52.34% tariff on corrosion-resistant steel coil imports and raise duties on transformer cores to protect one struggling firm (ArcelorMittal SA) at the expense of the broader SA steel industry.
These protectionist measures not only raise input costs for SA manufacturers, but also limit the scope for value addition and export orientation.
The DA rejects this model of corporatist protection. Instead, we propose targeted trade liberalisation, especially in inputs used by small manufacturers. We also advocate for sector-specific preferential trade agreements, such as those proposed with East Asian countries in the agricultural sector.
Trade policy must be deployed not to shield inefficiency but to harness competitive advantage, open new markets and reduce the costs of doing business.
Beyond these immediate reforms, we are committed to modernising public procurement. The OECD has rightly criticised SA’s procurement system as opaque and overly complex.
The DA’s plan includes publishing a live, searchable database of all public tenders, standardising documentation requirements and capping bid response times. These measures will accelerate procurement while safeguarding transparency.
We also recognise the immense potential of the informal economy, which accounts for 17% of employment, but is largely locked out of formal growth channels. DA-led municipalities such as Cape Town have pioneered digital e-permit systems, dedicated trading zones and municipal-level reforms that make informal trading viable and dignified.
At its core, our approach to product market reform is about restoring trust. Trust in markets, in institutions, and in the citizen’s ability to build a business without being trapped in a maze of bureaucracy or held hostage by monopolistic interests.
Critically, this approach aligns with international best practice. The OECD estimates that reducing regulatory restrictiveness in product markets to levels seen in the best-performing economies could lift SA’s GDP by up to 5% over the long term. This would be equivalent to unlocking R250bn in annual economic value, without requiring a single new tax, subsidy or bailout.
SA stands at a crossroads. We can persist with a model of industrial policy that protects vested interests, traps entrepreneurs in poverty and treats competition as a threat. Or we can choose a model based on openness, dynamism and inclusion, where the government’s role is not to micromanage markets but to make them function optimally.
Embracing reform is not simply a policy option, it is a necessity for SA’s sustainable future. Realising competitive markets demands more than regulatory tweaks; it requires a fundamental shift in governance philosophy, a commitment to institutional integrity, and an unwavering focus on empowering all South Africans to participate meaningfully in the economy. The stakes extend beyond economic metrics, they touch on social cohesion, dignity and the very fabric of opportunity in our nation.
As we confront the pivotal question of reform or retreat the choice we make today will echo through generations. It is a moment that calls for bold leadership and collective resolve to forge a path towards an open, dynamic and inclusive economy.
• Mdluli, an MP, is DA deputy spokesperson on trade, industry & competition.
MLONDI MVELI MDLULI: Retreating from reform is no longer an option for SA
As we confront the pivotal question of reform or retreat the choice we make today will echo through generations
SA’s economic recovery has not merely stalled — it is structurally restricted.
One of the most overlooked, yet highly significant, barriers to growth is the outdated and excessively stringent nature of product market regulation.
In the face of anaemic growth, record-high unemployment and deteriorating competitiveness, it is imperative that we critically examine how SA regulates market access, competition and innovation, particularly the extent to which new entrants are able to access and compete in product markets.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development’s (OECD’s) 2025 “Economic Survey of SA” offers a piercing analysis: product market regulation remains among the most restrictive in the developing world.
The report identifies a combination of excessive licensing requirements, inefficient insolvency processes, burdensome public procurement rules, and the state’s outsize role in key network industries. These factors collectively stifle entrepreneurship, deter investment and entrench market incumbents.
These issues are not merely technocratic. At their core they reflect a policy philosophy that has consistently confused being “pro-business” with being “pro-market”. This distinction is fundamental. Being “pro-business” is to shield politically connected firms from competition through protectionist tariffs, localisation mandates and preferential procurement.
Being “pro-market” means recognising that sustainable growth and job creation result from competitive markets where entry barriers are low, regulation is sensible and outcomes-driven, and all firms, whether large or small, compete on equal terms. Previous ANC-led governments have erred on the former. The DA firmly supports the latter.
The economic costs of the current approach are staggering.
SA’s GDP per capita, measured in constant 2010 dollars, has declined steadily over the past decade. It fell from $6,155 in 2014 to just $5,709 in 2024, according to the latest World Bank data. This represents a real decline of over 7%, despite a growing population and mounting developmental needs.
More worryingly, youth unemployment exceeds 60%, and informal sector entrepreneurs continue to be marginalised by punitive licensing regimes and the heavy-handed enforcement of informal trade regulations.
Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector has shed more than 300,000 jobs over the past 16 years. This illustrates how our industrial policy, premised on “picking winners and losers”, has failed even those it claims to support.
The DA’s alternative vision is clear. We seek to dismantle regulatory barriers that protect oligopolies and build an enterprising economy where small businesses can thrive. This begins with a bold simplification agenda.
The DA proposes establishing one-stop opportunity centres across SA to streamline business registration, licensing, SA Revenue Service compliance, and access to small business support.
These services would be accessed through a single online form and a single registration fee. These opportunity centres would empower entrepreneurs, particularly in underserved municipalities where red tape often makes formalisation impossible.
Our regulatory philosophy is guided by what we call the “policy pyramid”. The idea is that the foundation of any sound industrial policy is not top-down directives or sectoral subsidies, but rather the delivery of basic enablers such as safety and security, quality infrastructure, effective education and a rational regulatory environment.
Current industrial policy has inverted this logic. It focuses obsessively on localisation and tariff protection, while ignoring the institutional conditions in which firms actually operate.
One of the most harmful distortions in our product markets is the arbitrary and excessive use of trade protections. The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) has routinely imposed steep tariffs to shield local monopolies, most notably in steel, at the expense of downstream firms and broader competitiveness.
An example of this is the recent reckless and protectionist decision by Itac to impose a 52.34% tariff on corrosion-resistant steel coil imports and raise duties on transformer cores to protect one struggling firm (ArcelorMittal SA) at the expense of the broader SA steel industry.
These protectionist measures not only raise input costs for SA manufacturers, but also limit the scope for value addition and export orientation.
The DA rejects this model of corporatist protection. Instead, we propose targeted trade liberalisation, especially in inputs used by small manufacturers. We also advocate for sector-specific preferential trade agreements, such as those proposed with East Asian countries in the agricultural sector.
Trade policy must be deployed not to shield inefficiency but to harness competitive advantage, open new markets and reduce the costs of doing business.
Beyond these immediate reforms, we are committed to modernising public procurement. The OECD has rightly criticised SA’s procurement system as opaque and overly complex.
The DA’s plan includes publishing a live, searchable database of all public tenders, standardising documentation requirements and capping bid response times. These measures will accelerate procurement while safeguarding transparency.
We also recognise the immense potential of the informal economy, which accounts for 17% of employment, but is largely locked out of formal growth channels. DA-led municipalities such as Cape Town have pioneered digital e-permit systems, dedicated trading zones and municipal-level reforms that make informal trading viable and dignified.
At its core, our approach to product market reform is about restoring trust. Trust in markets, in institutions, and in the citizen’s ability to build a business without being trapped in a maze of bureaucracy or held hostage by monopolistic interests.
Critically, this approach aligns with international best practice. The OECD estimates that reducing regulatory restrictiveness in product markets to levels seen in the best-performing economies could lift SA’s GDP by up to 5% over the long term. This would be equivalent to unlocking R250bn in annual economic value, without requiring a single new tax, subsidy or bailout.
SA stands at a crossroads. We can persist with a model of industrial policy that protects vested interests, traps entrepreneurs in poverty and treats competition as a threat. Or we can choose a model based on openness, dynamism and inclusion, where the government’s role is not to micromanage markets but to make them function optimally.
Embracing reform is not simply a policy option, it is a necessity for SA’s sustainable future. Realising competitive markets demands more than regulatory tweaks; it requires a fundamental shift in governance philosophy, a commitment to institutional integrity, and an unwavering focus on empowering all South Africans to participate meaningfully in the economy. The stakes extend beyond economic metrics, they touch on social cohesion, dignity and the very fabric of opportunity in our nation.
As we confront the pivotal question of reform or retreat the choice we make today will echo through generations. It is a moment that calls for bold leadership and collective resolve to forge a path towards an open, dynamic and inclusive economy.
• Mdluli, an MP, is DA deputy spokesperson on trade, industry & competition.
EDITORIAL: US tariffs — it’s sink or swim for SA
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Growth requires more than reform
PETER BRUCE: SA stranded without a voice in Washington after taking the US for granted
STUART THEOBALD: Markets price in a multipolar world in which US no longer makes rules
JOHN DLUDLU: Brics bloc starts cracking under Trump’s assault
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Threat of distrust and fragmentation in global financial system rises
HERMAN MASHABA: Leverage the informal retail sector to boost empowerment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BLSA sounds warning on Trump’s ‘deeply concerning’ 30% tariffs
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Why treat power lines like credit monsters?
WIM NAUDÉ and MARTIN CAMERON: Why Agoa isn’t such a big deal for SA
DUMA GQUBULE: One-party GNU is repeating the same failed ANC policies
Business confidence near four-year low in private sector
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.