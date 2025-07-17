IAN CAMERON: Time for parliament to step up oversight to restore public trust

Police minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture WERNER HILLS
In a country grappling with high rates of violent crime, the scourge of gender-based violence and pervasive corruption that has hamstrung service delivery, President Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen to “not make decisions when the house is burning”.
The recent revelations by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner presented the president with another opportunity to demonstrate to South Africans that his anticorruption mandate is genuine. Yet once again he has failed to do so.
In 2023 News24 quoted Unisa professor Jo-Ansie van Wyk stating that the president had established 110 commissions, councils, funds, initiatives, programmes, summits, task forces and war rooms during his tenure.
In this context the announcement of yet another commission of inquiry is deeply disheartening to the families of crime victims such as Mia Botha, Lulama “Guffy” Dinginto, Mpho Mafole, Babita Deokaran, and the families behind the more than 5.4-million case dockets that have been closed without resolution due to insufficient evidence or leads since the 2018/19 financial year.
This moment called for decisive action. Yet, in keeping with previous patterns, Ramaphosa has chosen to defer. His decision is difficult to reconcile with the severe impact corruption has had on the effectiveness of the SA Police Service (SAPS) and the broader criminal justice system.
Commissions of inquiry in SA have often been criticised as time-consuming and resource intensive, with limited outcomes in terms of reform or accountability. There is growing public concern that such processes tend to shift the focus away from immediate issues. Despite producing extensive findings, the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of state (better known as the Zondo state capture commission), is frequently cited as an example of slow or insufficient implementation.
Ramaphosa’s decision to grant police minister Senzo Mchunu a leave of absence with full salary and benefits does little to reassure the public about the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility. The latest development sparks concerns about accountability while adding a further cost to the taxpayer, who must now fund an acting minister in addition to the suspended one.
These latest developments, particularly the perceived inaction, also raise concerns about the standards of political accountability. The failure to act decisively in response to serious allegations involving human settlements minister Thembi Simelane, higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane and now Mchunu, suggests the principle of accountability is not being applied consistently. For comparison, in Japan the agriculture minister resigned after a public backlash for accepting free rice, a standard of accountability that is yet to take hold in SA.
One of the most pressing challenges in SA is the failure to act with urgency when addressing social ills. The president reportedly stated that the newly announced commission will determine whether any SAPS officials should be suspended. However, given the gravity of the situation the national commissioner should have already suspended all implicated senior SAPS officials to preserve the integrity of investigations.
Accountability requires timely and transparent action. Any delay only provides implicated individuals an opportunity to obstruct investigations or exit their roles without consequence.Parliament must not mirror this inaction. The establishment of a parliamentary inquiry with defined timelines and clear terms of reference is both necessary and urgent.
The constitution affirms parliament’s critical oversight function, with about 40 provisions mandating the legislature to monitor public power and hold the executive to account. Parliament must not delay while public confidence in law enforcement continues to erode. A commission is only as effective as the action it inspires — and to date that follow-through has often been lacking.
As the committees designated by the speaker of the National Assembly begin their work, a clear imperative must serve as a guide: the public’s demand for transparency, accountability and real consequences can no longer be deferred. Parliament’s response in this moment will either help restore public confidence or deepen the sense of disillusionment at a time when decisive leadership is essential.
• Cameron chairs parliament’s portfolio committee on police.
