Opinion

CARTOON: Calling the shots

17 July 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, July 17 2025
Thursday, July 17 2025

Trump gives Russia 50 days to make peace or face ‘100% secondary tariffs’

Tariffs would target countries that buy Russian oil
World
2 days ago

Kremlin chides Trump’s ‘theatrics’ prolonging war

US president announces new weapons for Ukraine and threatens sanctions on buyers of Russian exports
World
1 day ago

Russian transport minister found dead hours after Putin fired him

Former Kursk governor Roman Starovoit found with a gunshot wound and investigators say he may have taken his own life
World
1 week ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Brics bloc starts cracking under Trump’s assault

The absence from the summit of China’s Xi Jinping is due to the appeasement of India’s Narendra Modi towards the US, sources say
Opinion
1 day ago

TOM EATON: No SA, the president does not have emperor-like powers

Perhaps the best argument for Ramaphosa’s commission of inquiry is that it buys everyone time
Opinion
2 days ago
Wednesday July 16 2025
Wednesday July 16 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: JSE silent as ‘Bomb Squad’ tries ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: Brics bloc starts cracking under ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Silencing Mkhwanazi
Opinion / Letters
4.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Growth requires more than ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Will Madlanga’s best shot be ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.