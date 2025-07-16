SUSAN MANGOLE: Transformation Fund is an opportunity to spur inclusive growth and social capital

Over the 123-year period from 1900 to 2022 SA delivered the highest real annualised equity returns in the world, according to the Credit Suisse Global Investment Returns Yearbook 2023.
However, this extraordinary record of wealth creation unfolded alongside the evolution of one of the most persistent and extreme displays of inequalities globally — a dual reality that is not a contradiction of history but its direct consequence.
SA’s economic structure was deliberately engineered over generations to entrench the dominance of a racial elite while systematically excluding the black majority from capital ownership, financial mobility and generational wealth. This included the barring of Africans from manufacturing work through a “civilised labour policy” in the 1920s, and widespread suppression of wages in mining and agricultural employment.
From the 1929 Carnegie Commission on the Poor White Problem to apartheid-era industrial policy, exclusion was foundational and not incidental. These interventions distorted land, labour and product markets, suppressing black productivity and embedding economic privilege.
This legacy continues today in the concentration of household wealth. Total net household assets increased from R5-trillion in 2007 to R19.8-trillion in 2024, averaging nearly R900bn in annual growth. Financial assets account for over 80% of this total, indicating that SA wealth creation is highly dependent on access to capital markets, pension funds and investment vehicles. The wealthiest 10% of households control more than 80% of financial assets, while the bottom 50% hold little to none.
White South Africans, who make up 7.3% of the population, hold the majority of financial assets, controlling over 70% of pension and insurance assets. Black South Africans, who constitute 81.4% of the population, remain largely excluded from meaningful participation in the formal financial asset base, relying primarily on stokvels, informal savings and low-return instruments.
The wealth built over the past century, driven by high equity returns, was underpinned by systemic exclusion and racialised capital accumulation. The microeconomic structure, particularly the productivity and competitiveness of labour and capital markets, was deliberately distorted to serve the ideology of white supremacy. The exclusionary and inefficient macro and micro economic systems remain intact.
With such poor household balance sheets and an embedded corporate culture that tolerates wasted black talent, where do young black entrepreneurs turn for early-stage angel investment, seed capital or private equity to industrialise and compete on a global stage?
Efforts to expand access to capital for black entrepreneurs through negotiated compromises have largely failed, hindered by internal contradictions and an unwillingness to confront the system’s foundational distortions. In this context, the Transformation Fund is neither a luxury nor a social experiment, but a critical structural intervention in the economy.
It provides a practical and strategic mechanism to correct entrenched distortions in the microeconomy, expand the base of productive enterprise, and reject the flawed assumption that social justice can follow economic growth when the original exclusion was never based on sound economic principles.
The fund is designed to unlock inclusive growth and rebuild the social capital essential to create a sustainable and equitable economy. This economy shall address long-standing market access barriers for black entrepreneurs while producing additional socioeconomic multiplier effects. These include employment creation, building local value chains as well as undoing apartheid spatial development patterns.
As a country, now under the leadership of the government of national unity, we cannot afford complacency. Policy must be used to effect real change. Instruments such as broad-based BEE must target the root of inequality to ensure meaningful lasting transformation. These policies must lead to changes in the structure of the economy, create jobs and promote inclusive growth, while positively affecting the lives of all South Africans.
After more than two decades of implementing broad-based BEE as a core transformation policy, we must now apply the lessons from past policy implementation and intensify our focus on entrepreneurship, control of production and infrastructure development, especially in poor and rural communities. This requires a new approach, whose emerging “essence” is captured in the transformation concept document. It must be based on the following core policy objectives.
First, creating a conducive macroeconomic environment for achieving the wider socioeconomic impacts envisioned in BEE policy design. Second, developing BEE within and beyond the JSE-listed market space on the basis of a comprehensive black enterprise support strategy that includes nonlisted companies. Third, supporting black entrepreneurship and economic empowerment using policy instruments aimed at achieving industrial diversification, market structure reform and technological upgrading.
The emerging renewable and hydrogen value chains are good starting points, and examples of “new industries” where structural transformation can coincide with the duty and obligation of and more importantly the opportunity of redress. Fourth, supporting collective and social ownership models that produce broader socioeconomic returns.
The Transformation Fund concept paper published on March 20 outlines the rationale behind the fund and references empirical studies, including the August 2022 Broad-Based BEE Commission report “Determining the Effective Implementation of Enterprise Development Funds”. This research demonstrates that the fund is grounded in sound data and evidence. Its goal is to address a national challenge: that black South Africans remain largely excluded from meaningful and profitable participation in the economy: they continue to be reduced to labourers and operators of the means of production and not the owners.
The publication of the draft concept paper marked the beginning of an open consultation process, inviting the public to engage with its objectives and contribute to refining its design. This is in keeping with our view and belief that effective policy implementation requires strong partnerships between government, the private sector and civil society.
Public input is especially valuable in shaping the fund’s governance, capitalisation, allocation mechanisms, demographic targets (including youth, women, rural and township-based enterprises), business sizes and stages of evolution, and sectoral focus.
We are now entering a review phase to incorporate stakeholder input and finalise the fund’s implementation model. There is no question that SA needs such a fund, one that will sustainably support empowerment and address the structural challenges faced by enterprises of different sizes and types.
The Transformation Fund offers an opportunity to aggregate development finance into a national platform focused towards a more efficient and productive microeconomic environment through black entrepreneurship, absorption of the vast latent black talent, targeted sectoral growth and industrialisation, all within the current BEE framework.
In addition, the fund addresses one of the core problems of previous BEE policy implementation: inadequate access to capital. It is not be based on conventional finance risk assessments that create barriers for black-owned enterprises. The blended finance model includes grants, concessional loans and co-investment proposals.
Under the Broad-Based BEE Codes the enterprise & supplier development (ESD) element requires businesses to allocate a portion of their resources annually towards developing new suppliers and SMMEs. The Transformation Fund will serve as a vehicle to consolidate and direct these efforts more effectively, supporting inclusive industrialisation.
Financing large-scale industrial development cannot rely on traditional, market-based risk-return logic alone. Many of the “projects” that do require support now may not now meet the hurdle rates that would justify investment in traditional capital markets. We must fund initiatives that have strong economic merit and potential, and particularly those that address and take advantage of the complacency in the current inefficient micro-economy and SA’s concentrated product markets.
Such initiatives are likely to be disruptive; initially mostly driven by natural entrepreneurs with limited if not nonexistent access to capital. They are therefore likely to be assessed with additional layers of risk, thus making them unviable on the traditional investment decision metrics. This is particularly true for SMMEs in industrial sectors such as manufacturing. If SA is serious about rebuilding its industrial base it must reform the way development and transformation finance is deployed and must support flexible terms and blended finance approaches for this class of entrepreneurs.
The Transformation Fund will go beyond simply providing capital. It will unlock broader opportunities for investors and industry players, drive innovation, expand market access and build capacity among black entrepreneurs. It will support rural and township development and recognise the interconnectedness between transformation and other developmental priorities, including local content, skills development and sector-based research & development.
The Transformation Fund is a national instrument to address the long-standing challenge of structural economic transformation. It will also act as a catalyst for the development of emerging and future-focused sectors, including the digital economy and green industries.
We will not implement the fund alone; it will be a platform for deepening partnerships with the private sector, with shared accountability for transforming and growing the economy. The success of the fund will be measured by how well it attracts investment, promotes inclusive growth, supports employment creation and drives industrial development at scale.
• Mangole is acting director-general for transformation & competition in the department of trade, industry & competition.
SUSAN MANGOLE: Transformation Fund is an opportunity to spur inclusive growth and social capital
The fund is an instrument to address the long-standing challenge of structural economic transformation
