NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Musk’s Starlink faces stiff competition from Europe and China

Starlink’s dominance in the satellite internet sector may prove short-lived.
China and the EU are building competitive alternatives, and Musk’s foray into politics has created doubts about whether adopting the service is a wise decision.
Even US president Donald Trump has questioned whether the US should support Musk’s companies, while some critics claim Starlink’s entire model is uncompetitive.
With roughly 8,000 operational satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) and a subscriber base exceeding 5-million across more than 125 countries, Starlink has transformed high-speed internet access in remote and underserved regions.
This is a considerable achievement that exemplifies Musk’s talent for technological innovation and disruption.
That said, Starlink’s LEO constellation strategy required government support for SpaceX to make it economically viable. This allowed Starlink to sell ground terminals at a loss, which spurred adoption and gave the company a dominant market position.
But as cost-effective competitors arise and Musk’s politics create more enemies than friends, Starlink finds itself facing unprecedented headwinds.
Perhaps Musk’s biggest mistake was his threat to suspend internet connectivity for Ukraine’s armed forces, as this shattered the perception of Starlink as a neutral utility.
Kyiv was subsequently forced to sign over Ukraine’s mineral wealth to the Trump administration, raising fears that similar pressure may be used to extract concessions from other states that come to rely on Starlink for their national security.
So while SA’s refusal to exempt Starlink from BEE ownership requirements has received plenty of attention in the media, the company faces regulatory restrictions in other Brics countries including Indonesia and India, and is banned entirely in Russia, China and Iran. At the same time, European governments remain wary of Musk’s unpredictable influence.
So while SA’s refusal to exempt Starlink from BEE ownership requirements has received plenty of attention in the media, the company faces regulatory restrictions in other Brics countries including Indonesia and India, and is banned entirely in Russia, China and Iran.
This is why the EU is developing its own technological solutions to create a sovereign satellite network blending geostationary (GEO) and LEO assets. This hybrid model prioritises strategic coverage, using GEO satellites for broad regional service and LEO clusters for high-speed data transfers in critical domains such as shipping lanes and conflict zones.
While Eutelsat’s $10,000 user terminals (compared to Starlink’s $599 devices) may undermine mass adoption, Europe’s focus on interoperability with terrestrial 5G networks position it as a good partner for public sector clients requiring secure, integrated communications.
Geopolitical considerations are clearly a major issue, with economic powers like the EU and China prioritising home-grown solutions.
Indeed, China may prove Starlink’s most formidable competitor, leveraging state-backed initiatives to challenge Musk’s global ambitions.
Projects like Guowang (SatNet) and Qianfan (SpaceSail) employ a hybrid orbital strategy, deploying fewer satellites at higher altitudes (1,200km — 1,500km) compared to Starlink’s dense LEO constellation at 550km. This technological approach reduces deployment costs by an estimated 40% while mitigating concerns surrounding space debris in LEO.
Qianfan’s recent agreements with Pakistan, Cambodia and Nigeria, feature ground terminals that cost as much as $300 less than the cheapest Starlink ones, which suggest that Chinese solutions are simply more cost effective. Meanwhile, China’s Belt & Road Initiative boosts its internet service providers by leveraging deals that offer countries low-cost loans.
Rapid technological advancements in China’s space sector are also a factor, with firms such as Space Epoch and LandSpace racing to develop their own usable rockets at lower costs than those produced by SpaceX. While Musk retains an advantage in reusable rocket technology for the time being, China is already taking the lead in terms of the satellites themselves.
Overcoming the long-standing obstacle of atmospheric turbulence, which distorts light and makes it difficult to maintain stable connections between receivers on Earth and transmitters in space, Chinese scientists from Peking University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences claim to have developed a 2-watt laser that transmits data five times faster than Starlink at an altitude of 36,000km.
This innovation starkly contrast with delays in SpaceX’s Starship programme, which has already been forced to lower its payload estimates and remains critical to Starlink’s long-term viability. Without Starship’s large payloads, refreshing ageing satellites and continuing to expand the constellation may become prohibitively expensive, leaving Starlink vulnerable to competitors that use fewer satellites.
The battle for market share can already be seen in emerging markets, with Starlink’s early advantage in regions like Africa and Southeast Asia beginning to erode as China’s government-subsidised packages and Europe’s regulatory alignment strategies gain traction with governments that wish to retain some degree of control over the internet.
Considering the national security ramifications of space-based communication technology, we could see US-aligned nations gravitate towards Starlink, while other nations adopt Chinese systems and EU members champion their own local alternative. Local fragmentation consequently emerges as a very real challenge for a company striving for global coverage.
Starlink’s constellation has also raised environmental concerns, with its satellites accounting for many of the near-collision debris incidents in LEO according to European Space Agency data.
Lawsuit
Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum is preparing a lawsuit against SpaceX over debris from the company’s recent rocket launches, while Chinese and European providers tout their own “sustainable” solutions.
Starlink is even coming under pressure in the US, with Trump claiming the US could “save a fortune” by cutting Musk off. Trump has accused his largest donor of receiving more subsidies than “any human being in history”, arguing that without government support the billionaire would have had to “close shop” and “head back home to SA”.
These comments are a blow to Starlink, which is already struggling to expand beyond rural disruption where the service has a competitive advantage and break into the more lucrative business-to-business sector.
Major US airlines Delta and United Airlines recently opted to stay with established providers such as Viasat instead of taking up contracts with Starlink, and corporate clients have raised concerns over bandwidth reliability and Starlink’s reluctance to offer long-term service guarantees.
However, perhaps the biggest issue for Starlink is that its mass-constellation model could prove less efficient than other more cost effective technological solutions.
Some analysts have argued that the whole strategy around a large constellation of satellites in LEO was simply designed to justify heavy payloads so that Musk could develop the rockets required to colonise Mars.
This means instead of building large rockets to launch satellites, Musk may be launching a large number of satellites to justify building large rockets.
As such, Starlink may not be able to compete on price with competitors that use fewer satellites at higher orbits. Add in the geopolitical considerations, ongoing problems with Starlink and Trump’s tirades against Musk, and Starlink, like its controversial satellites, could find itself coming back down to Earth with a bump.
• Shubitz is an independent Brics analyst.
