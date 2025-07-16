LUCIEN PIERCE AND LUYANDA MAEMA: Medical schemes probe holds lessons over AI’s discriminating algorithms
Data on which systems are trained reflects the inequalities, assumptions and blind spots of the societies from which it originates
The investigation panel of the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) released its final report last week. Complaints of discrimination and unfair treatment from black healthcare providers had initiated the investigation. The investigation touched on medical schemes’ and administrators’ use of AI tools in conducting fraud, waste and abuse (FWA) investigations.
The CMS inquiry revealed troubling patterns of racial bias in how medical aid fraud detection systems were applied. Black healthcare providers were disproportionately investigated and penalised with no transparent explanation about why. Despite arguments from the schemes that decisions were data-driven, the CMS report concluded that procedural fairness had been undermined, and the outcomes suggested discriminatory profiling...
