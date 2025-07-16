Opinion

CARTOON: Mcebisi Jonas locked out

16 July 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, July 16 2025
Presidency and DA in war of words over Jonas’ US status

While DA says envoy has been denied a diplomatic visa, presidency says accusations misrepresent his role and structure of foreign engagement
National
8 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: SA stranded without a voice in Washington after taking the US for granted

Special envoy Mcebisi Jonas, as far as we know, has not once set foot in the US
Opinion
6 days ago

GERRIT OLIVIER: SA is not off the hook with the US

Not since the dark days of apartheid has the country been humiliated more than it is nowadays
Opinion
1 month ago

Ramaphosa punts investment charm offensive as he returns from Washington

President’s address at Sidssa 25 his first public appearance as head of state since his visit to the US
National
1 month ago
Tuesday, July 15 2025
