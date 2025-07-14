MARISA BESTER: Gender-aware investment strategies offer a real competitive advantage

In today’s world the case for gender equality is not just a moral imperative — it is a strategic investment.
Nowhere is this more evident than in the infrastructure sector: the roads we drive on, the power plants that light our homes, the fibre that connects us, and the ports that move our goods. Yet all too often the economic value of including women in the planning, execution and benefits of these projects is overlooked.
In the infrastructure sector gender inclusion is particularly powerful because these assets shape the backbone of our economies. When infrastructure is designed with women in mind — offering safe transport, access to energy and digital connectivity — the ripple effects are far-reaching: girls stay in school longer, women are able to enter the workforce, and entire communities become more resilient.
Investments into the infrastructure sector traditionally focus on economic metrics: GDP growth and job creation on a macro level; and financial returns through tools such as the internal rate of return and payback periods on an individual level for investors. However, the most transformative infrastructure projects are those that consider their differential impact on women and men.
Traditional investment models systematically underestimate the risks associated with inequality, such as reinforcing exclusion, creating long-term vulnerabilities that manifest as social instability, talent shortages and market inefficiencies. The 2021 global gender gap report indicates that it will take 135.6 years to close the gender gap worldwide at current rates. For investors, this represents a century of untapped market potential and accumulating systemic risk.
As someone who represents institutional investors on the boards of infrastructure project companies I have had a front-row seat to the shifts taking place in our industry. Over the past decade I have seen progress in women’s participation at board and senior management levels — particularly in the renewable energy sector.
The business case for gender diversity at this level is unambiguous. McKinsey & Company’s research demonstrates that organisations in the top quartile for gender diversity on executive teams are 25% more likely to achieve above-average profitability. More striking still, companies with the most ethnically diverse executive teams outperform their peers by 36% in profitability.
What is even more compelling is what I have seen on the ground. Many of the projects we invest in embrace community development obligations — such as support for schools, clinics or training centres in neighbouring communities. When these initiatives involve women the outcomes are notably stronger, from increased health indicators in the area to enabling hundreds of women to start microenterprises online.
Electricity access is a prime example to illustrate this. In rural Sub-Saharan Africa women and girls spend hours daily collecting firewood. Electrification reduces this burden, freeing up time for education or income-generating activities. When infrastructure projects actively include women in planning and employment, the multiplier effects are remarkable.
India’s rural roads programme shows that improved road construction lowers mobility restrictions for women and improves social norms, with positive impacts on education. Considering that 70% of Africa’s rural population lacks access to all-season roads, investments into an upgraded road network will not only ensure safety but will also unlock untapped demand.
The return on investment in girls’ education is extraordinary. According to the World Bank, at a macroeconomic level countries lose $12-trillion to $30-trillion in lifetime productivity and earnings when girls don’t complete their education. The UN Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organisation (Unesco) Institute for Statistics notes that in Sub-Saharan Africa, where 23% of girls of primary school age remain out of school, targeted educational investments can unlock huge economic potential.
The investment industry stands at an inflection point. As traditional sources of alpha become increasingly scarce, gender-aware alternative investment strategies offer a genuine competitive advantage. They mitigate long-term risks, provide diversification, and access growing markets that conventional approaches miss.
By considering environmental, social and governance factors in investment decisions asset managers can create value while protecting capital and delivering risk-adjusted returns for clients. Investors who embrace this broader view are likely to see long-term gains. Projects that serve everyone, including women, tend to enjoy better community buy-in, lower operating risk and improved development impact.
Infrastructure that empowers women doesn’t just uplift individuals; it transforms economies. Investors who measure what truly matters — not just short-term returns but long-term, inclusive value — will lead the way in building resilient, high-impact portfolios.
Bester is COO of Stanlib Infrastructure Investments.
MARISA BESTER: Gender-aware investment strategies offer a real competitive advantage
When infrastructure is designed with women in mind girls stay in school longer and communities become more resilient
In today’s world the case for gender equality is not just a moral imperative — it is a strategic investment.
Nowhere is this more evident than in the infrastructure sector: the roads we drive on, the power plants that light our homes, the fibre that connects us, and the ports that move our goods. Yet all too often the economic value of including women in the planning, execution and benefits of these projects is overlooked.
In the infrastructure sector gender inclusion is particularly powerful because these assets shape the backbone of our economies. When infrastructure is designed with women in mind — offering safe transport, access to energy and digital connectivity — the ripple effects are far-reaching: girls stay in school longer, women are able to enter the workforce, and entire communities become more resilient.
Investments into the infrastructure sector traditionally focus on economic metrics: GDP growth and job creation on a macro level; and financial returns through tools such as the internal rate of return and payback periods on an individual level for investors. However, the most transformative infrastructure projects are those that consider their differential impact on women and men.
Traditional investment models systematically underestimate the risks associated with inequality, such as reinforcing exclusion, creating long-term vulnerabilities that manifest as social instability, talent shortages and market inefficiencies. The 2021 global gender gap report indicates that it will take 135.6 years to close the gender gap worldwide at current rates. For investors, this represents a century of untapped market potential and accumulating systemic risk.
As someone who represents institutional investors on the boards of infrastructure project companies I have had a front-row seat to the shifts taking place in our industry. Over the past decade I have seen progress in women’s participation at board and senior management levels — particularly in the renewable energy sector.
The business case for gender diversity at this level is unambiguous. McKinsey & Company’s research demonstrates that organisations in the top quartile for gender diversity on executive teams are 25% more likely to achieve above-average profitability. More striking still, companies with the most ethnically diverse executive teams outperform their peers by 36% in profitability.
What is even more compelling is what I have seen on the ground. Many of the projects we invest in embrace community development obligations — such as support for schools, clinics or training centres in neighbouring communities. When these initiatives involve women the outcomes are notably stronger, from increased health indicators in the area to enabling hundreds of women to start microenterprises online.
Electricity access is a prime example to illustrate this. In rural Sub-Saharan Africa women and girls spend hours daily collecting firewood. Electrification reduces this burden, freeing up time for education or income-generating activities. When infrastructure projects actively include women in planning and employment, the multiplier effects are remarkable.
India’s rural roads programme shows that improved road construction lowers mobility restrictions for women and improves social norms, with positive impacts on education. Considering that 70% of Africa’s rural population lacks access to all-season roads, investments into an upgraded road network will not only ensure safety but will also unlock untapped demand.
The return on investment in girls’ education is extraordinary. According to the World Bank, at a macroeconomic level countries lose $12-trillion to $30-trillion in lifetime productivity and earnings when girls don’t complete their education. The UN Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organisation (Unesco) Institute for Statistics notes that in Sub-Saharan Africa, where 23% of girls of primary school age remain out of school, targeted educational investments can unlock huge economic potential.
The investment industry stands at an inflection point. As traditional sources of alpha become increasingly scarce, gender-aware alternative investment strategies offer a genuine competitive advantage. They mitigate long-term risks, provide diversification, and access growing markets that conventional approaches miss.
By considering environmental, social and governance factors in investment decisions asset managers can create value while protecting capital and delivering risk-adjusted returns for clients. Investors who embrace this broader view are likely to see long-term gains. Projects that serve everyone, including women, tend to enjoy better community buy-in, lower operating risk and improved development impact.
Infrastructure that empowers women doesn’t just uplift individuals; it transforms economies. Investors who measure what truly matters — not just short-term returns but long-term, inclusive value — will lead the way in building resilient, high-impact portfolios.
Bester is COO of Stanlib Infrastructure Investments.
SNE DLAMINI: Gender-lens investing as a response to gender disparity
GREG BECKER: The varied victims of gender-based violence
SITHO MDLALOSE: Vodacom calls for manning up against GBV
FAITH KHANYILE: Barriers remain to achieving gender equity and pay parity in the workplace
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SNE DLAMINI: Gender-lens investing as a response to gender disparity
Ley becomes first woman leader of Australia’s Liberal Party
SITHO MDLALOSE: Vodacom calls for manning up against GBV
GREG BECKER: The varied victims of gender-based violence
FAITH KHANYILE: Barriers remain to achieving gender equity and pay parity in ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.