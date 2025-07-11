MIKE TEKE: Romain Orlin — The ‘Brentwood King’

Romain Orlin brought Converse All Star sneakers and Dickies clothing to SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Today I pay tribute to Romain Orlin, a giant of a man I was privileged to meet through several friends and family connections, who passed away on July 9 aged 83.
Orlin is not known to many, but he was the creator and originator of many elegant clothing brands popular in SA’s townships and elsewhere. It is he who so many South Africans have to thank for the beautiful and elegant Brentwood trousers. He brought Converse All Star sneakers and Dickies clothing to SA. The former, I understand, remains one of the best-selling brands today.
The first time Orlin and I met I immediately took to his warmth, with his soft-spoken voice. He was always keen to hear about my life story, my energy and outlook on life.
My dear brother Abram Teke passed away in February 2022 aged 71, and I mention him since he had a distinct love for beautiful things and fashion. In the township where he and I grew up, KwaThema, when he was a younger man he was one of many who showed their stylish attributes by wearing Crockett & Jones, Florsheim and Saxon shoes for formal occasions. And for less formal wear, Dickies and Converse All Star were the trousers and shoes of choice.
Great fashion pundits of the 1970s onwards will remember Kay’s Outfitters at the corner of Market and Sauer streets in Johannesburg, Swanks and Strachan & Myburgh, which carried selections of premium brands. However, Romain was well ahead of the times, having developed colourful catalogues, a few hundred pages thick, carrying a great selection of premium brands. These were distributed widely, including in townships and rural areas, making it possible for customers to send cash for selected purchases. Every order was honoured, whether cash or lay bye. That was integrity!
What stood out for any gentleman in the township on a beautiful weekend was an elegant Pringle shirt, Brentwood trousers and a shiny shoe. In that elegant mix, Brentwood remained special and Orlin deserves the credit. Brentwood is still the real deal, most notably among KwaZulu-Natal gentlemen. I always reminisce about Abram my brother, and will not forget him wearing his dry-cleaned Brentwood trousers.
Orlin raised a beautiful family, loved this country, worked very hard to build businesses that created decent jobs, and remained a gentleman until his last days.He was a gentle giant, short in stature, soft-spoken but articulate and real.
As we salute his great life, he remains a gentleman, and may his family continue his legacy. To the Orlin family, we wish you long life. And as we say in Setswana as part of our condolences, “le rona re lathlegetswe” — you are not the only people who have lost a loved one.
Through this bereavement, the whole community has lost a loved one, someone who added a smile and pride in our lives. Rest in Peace, Romain.
MIKE TEKE: Romain Orlin — The ‘Brentwood King’
He was soft-spoken but articulate and real, and remained a gentleman until his last days
Today I pay tribute to Romain Orlin, a giant of a man I was privileged to meet through several friends and family connections, who passed away on July 9 aged 83.
Orlin is not known to many, but he was the creator and originator of many elegant clothing brands popular in SA’s townships and elsewhere. It is he who so many South Africans have to thank for the beautiful and elegant Brentwood trousers. He brought Converse All Star sneakers and Dickies clothing to SA. The former, I understand, remains one of the best-selling brands today.
The first time Orlin and I met I immediately took to his warmth, with his soft-spoken voice. He was always keen to hear about my life story, my energy and outlook on life.
My dear brother Abram Teke passed away in February 2022 aged 71, and I mention him since he had a distinct love for beautiful things and fashion. In the township where he and I grew up, KwaThema, when he was a younger man he was one of many who showed their stylish attributes by wearing Crockett & Jones, Florsheim and Saxon shoes for formal occasions. And for less formal wear, Dickies and Converse All Star were the trousers and shoes of choice.
Great fashion pundits of the 1970s onwards will remember Kay’s Outfitters at the corner of Market and Sauer streets in Johannesburg, Swanks and Strachan & Myburgh, which carried selections of premium brands. However, Romain was well ahead of the times, having developed colourful catalogues, a few hundred pages thick, carrying a great selection of premium brands. These were distributed widely, including in townships and rural areas, making it possible for customers to send cash for selected purchases. Every order was honoured, whether cash or lay bye. That was integrity!
What stood out for any gentleman in the township on a beautiful weekend was an elegant Pringle shirt, Brentwood trousers and a shiny shoe. In that elegant mix, Brentwood remained special and Orlin deserves the credit. Brentwood is still the real deal, most notably among KwaZulu-Natal gentlemen. I always reminisce about Abram my brother, and will not forget him wearing his dry-cleaned Brentwood trousers.
Orlin raised a beautiful family, loved this country, worked very hard to build businesses that created decent jobs, and remained a gentleman until his last days. He was a gentle giant, short in stature, soft-spoken but articulate and real.
As we salute his great life, he remains a gentleman, and may his family continue his legacy. To the Orlin family, we wish you long life. And as we say in Setswana as part of our condolences, “le rona re lathlegetswe” — you are not the only people who have lost a loved one.
Through this bereavement, the whole community has lost a loved one, someone who added a smile and pride in our lives. Rest in Peace, Romain.
• Teke is Group CEO of Seriti Resources.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Powerful, rich, deranged men — and the death of ethics
NATASHA MARRIAN: Criminal politicians don’t want effective cops
HILARY JOFFE: It’s a puzzle why competition authorities prevent investments and ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.