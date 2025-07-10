VIVIENNE VERMAAK: Believe it or not, South Africans agree on the most important things

Far from being a radicalised or fractured nation, South Africans are more united than often portrayed. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Let’s take a step back and see where we are. The government of national unity (GNU) is a year old; it is time for its gender reveal party.
The nappies must come off now. It can stop crawling and take its first strides into finding real-life plans to get the country working again.
What should we do? If there is to be a national dialogue, what should we be talking about? How should it be said? Who should be having it?Let’s start with what we all agree on. Turns out South Africans concur on the important issues:
Employment should be our priority, followed by safety.
Race should not be a policy priority.
Most South Africans don’t want BEE to continue being enforced. (Sources: Institute of Race Relations, Social Research Foundation, and Ipsos polls and research.)
By all accounts and surveys indications are that while we are a country of many cultures and colours, we share a largely conservative and family-orientated approach to life.
We are concerned about the same things — jobs and safety. Bread and butter issues remain at the top of our minds. These are potent sentiments our political leaders, elite and thought instigators should take note of. It means we don’t have to harp on and on about race, no matter how much fun it is and how good the righteous indignation feels.
We don’t have to take the people wearing red berets or two-tone khaki, or besuited government officials, seriously when they start banging on about race. These are foolish actions by foolish people, and we can tell them that. We can go: “Oi, mampara! Move it along. How are you going to create more jobs for more people and more economic growth for the country?”
(By the way, other words for “fool” in SA are mampara, isiphukuphuku, moegoe, poepol or leoatla.) Don't be afraid to use these words when addressing government or the elite. Allow yourself to think the thought, then say the word then do a deed that shows your feelings.
As ordinary South Africans we need our voices to be heard, not only at the voting stations but all the time. It is not an expression of hate or revolution; it is a course correction. It is an aikona spoken politely but firmly. We must learn how to be more persuasive with our top classes.
Remember what we did with E-tolls? We just refused to pay. The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) showed us the facts and how to say “No.” There was no violence and there were no riots, but our voices were so loud that it broke the system. We did it again with the recent VAT increase. Some opposition parties also objected, and there was much political posturing, but that was a hasty reaction to a mighty rumbling in the population.
That energy of collective discontent among all groups gathered speed and became a wind of change, invisible but powerful. We did that by twittering and tweeting and complaining and cautioning. The results were politicians scurrying in the whirlwind and doing their jobs for once. We did that. We know how to do this.
Why did load-shedding stop so suddenly, after years of our torment? The political will brought about by fear of political consequence on the part of the ANC played a big part. The nation’s shared outrage at having their families disrupted during basic tasks like preparing your children for school, or their businesses damaged because of government’s lack of maintenance became the most pressure you can put on a government.
We called their bluff because they knew what would happen at the voting booths if they didn’t fix it. No revolt, just small ripples of voices compounding to become a tsunami of resolute anger: “Fix this or lose at the polls.” I did interviews across various spheres of our society at the time and while people used different words, they all said the same thing.
A businessman in Sandton would say of the electricity crisis: “The rampant corruption and mismanagement at Eskom is worsening the situation. We might also be over-reliant on coal. We need our government to step in, or it will be a disaster for the ANC the next time people vote.”
I spoke to a security guard in the checkout queue of a supermarket in Bloubergstrand. He phrased it this way, while rubbing his stomach: “It is not because the coal is wet, it is because they (the government) are eating that money. They will eat and eat until we say ‘aikona!’ We will open their eyes. You will see that coal will suddenly be dry before the elections.”
These are the narratives our media outlets should be publishing. Our nation has a collective intelligence that is smart and calculated and often homogeneous.Governments listen when the people figure out how to talk to them. We need think-tanks, lobby groups and media companies that publish the stories of our sameness and our aspirations more clearly.
Government should hear that South Africans are more united than we are being led to believe. We are united enough. What we need now is economic growth. We need a government of national economic growth. A GNEG. This is how the nappies come off.
The populace in turn must learn how to demand more course corrections. We must stamp our feet for fewer restrictions on trade, whether that comes in the form of BEE or registration of spaza shops. We can tell government that its plan for BEE was a valid idea, but it had unintended consequences and the people won't tolerate it any more.
Like E-tolls, the VAT increase and load-shedding, bad laws must simply tsek now. The R290bn a year it costs us to enforce BEE policy can be applied where it matters — fixing infrastructure and creating a stable economy.We must focus on publishing stories of our sameness and our common goals.
The real national dialogue is already happening on the street level, among real people who understand its real-life consequences. Put that online, in print and on radio. The race-baiting has gone on long enough.
Stop it! Aikona! Come on poepols, let’s get this country working.
• Vermaak, an investigative journalist, writer and public speaker, is a senior associate of The Free Market Foundation.
VIVIENNE VERMAAK: Believe it or not, South Africans agree on the most important things
Real national dialogue is happening on street level, among real people who understand its real-life consequences
