PIKOLOMZI QABA: Defining moment for Ramaphosa’s presidency as law and order crumbles

President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: Presidency/X
The explosive public spat between KwaZulu-Natal’s top cop, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and police minister Senzo Mchunu is far more than a mere personality clash — it’s a gaping wound laid bare within SA’s security apparatus.
The allegations, ranging from compromised classified police files and attempts to derail investigations into political killings to outright bribery scandals, expose a deeply unsettling ecosystem within the police service and broader government.
This isn’t just about individual integrity; it’s about the very foundations of law and order crumbling under the weight of political manoeuvring and alleged corruption.
Mkhwanazi’s claims paint a damning picture: a police minister accused of shielding politicians from justice, particularly concerning politically motivated killings, and a system where sensitive information can be compromised by outsiders.
The News24 report linking “tender king” Cat Matlala and Mchunu in a protection bribe scandal further muddies the waters, suggesting a nexus between political influence, tender processes and security services.
How deeply entrenched are these networks of alleged corruption within our state institutions? Are investigations truly being sabotaged to protect the powerful, and if so who else is complicit in this subversion of justice? What does it say about the transparency and accountability mechanisms when such grave accusations are traded publicly, rather than being addressed through established internal processes?
The implied answer is terrifying for a nation grappling with rampant crime.
This public spectacle, featuring counteraccusations and denials, not only undermines the credibility of the SAPS but poses a direct threat to national stability. When the very institutions tasked with upholding the law are seen to be consumed by internal strife and allegations of criminality, public confidence plummets, potentially fostering an environment where impunity thrives.
The integrity of intelligence gathering, criminal investigations and ultimately justice itself, hangs in the balance. The ongoing battle for control and influence at the highest levels of the SAPS suggests a deeply dysfunctional command structure, leaving citizens vulnerable and disillusioned.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s immediate recognition of this as a “grave national security concern” is an urgent acknowledgment, but words alone will not suffice. While his call for discipline and restraint is understandable, the gravity of the allegations demands swift, decisive and uncompromising action on his return from the Brics summit. This is not a matter for a protracted internal review that risks further eroding public confidence.
Crucially, the president must immediately place all implicated parties, including Mchunu and any other senior police officials, on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of a full and independent investigation.
Allowing individuals accused of such serious breaches to remain in positions where they could potentially interfere with evidence, intimidate witnesses or continue to compromise sensitive operations is an unacceptable risk to national security and the rule of law. Their continued presence tarnishes the very image of justice and fuels cynicism among a public desperate for clean governance.
The president must move beyond merely outlining actions. He must immediately establish an independent, high-powered judicial commission of inquiry, mandated with full investigative powers and a clear timeline, to probe all allegations made by Mkhwanazi and those swirling around the minister.
This commission’s findings must be made public and anyone found culpable, regardless of their political standing, must face the full might of the law.
Furthermore, an immediate review of security protocols for classified police information is non-negotiable. Only such robust and transparent measures can begin to rebuild the shattered public trust and affirm the rule of law in a country desperate for integrity from its leadership.
This is Ramaphosa’s defining moment to demonstrate that no-one is above the law, and the integrity of SA’s security services is paramount.
• Qaba, a PhD scholar at an SA university, works in communications in a government entity.
PIKOLOMZI QABA: Defining moment for Ramaphosa’s presidency as law and order crumbles
A gaping wound has been laid bare within SA’s security apparatus, one so severe it needs strong medicine
