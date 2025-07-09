NEIL OVERY: Coal belongs in the dustbin of history

In promoting the continued use of coal, the strategy presents incoherent and contradictory policy objectives, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
Against the backdrop of sluggish growth in the economy (expected to be 1%-1.5% for 2025) and the ongoing shedding of jobs in the mining sector (35,000 jobs were lost in mining in the first quarter of 2025), the government is hoping its recently announced critical minerals and metals strategy will spur growth and employment.
The strategy, which focuses on mineral beneficiation and value addition and the localisation of the manufacturing of “green” technology, asserts that critical minerals can provide SA with “a distinct opportunity to stimulate economic growth, create employment and support the country’s re-industrialisation agenda”.
Given that SA is rich in various critical minerals and already has experience of mineral beneficiation and the assembly of some green technologies, such as batteries and solar panels, and wider industrial capabilities, the ongoing boom in critical minerals does present an opportunity for SA to create desperately needed jobs.
The strategy is deeply flawed though, because it has obviously been crafted to align with mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe’s determination to ensure coal stays at the heart of SA’s electricity generation for as long as possible.
In promoting the continued use of coal, the strategy presents incoherent and contradictory policy objectives, internally and in relation to other government policies regarding energy generation, the just transition and related industrial policies.
Coal as critical mineral
So strong is Mantashe’s commitment to coal that the policy identifies it as a critical mineral, making SA the only country outside Donald Trump’s America to do so. In justifying coal as a critical mineral, which the “strategy” notes can last for 200 more years in SA, Mantashe has stated that coal is necessary for energy security and to “eliminate energy poverty on the African continent”.
It is worth contrasting this focus on coal with the fact that the strategy fails to engage with the principles of the just transition, despite critical minerals being a key element in any just transition, in terms of how they are extracted, how they are to be used and what types and quality of jobs are to be created.
This failure to engage with the government’s own just transition framework is a revealing insight into how little attention it gets in terms of shaping policy within the department of mineral & petroleum resources.
The focus on coal undercuts the strategy’s purported desire to encourage the localisation of green technology and in doing so also directly contradicts the government’s own renewable energy master plan, which seeks to develop industrial value chains throughout the renewable energy sector in SA to create 25,000 new jobs by 2030. As evidence indicates repeatedly, the kind of investments (new factories, new processing facilities, training and R&D) that are needed for the green industrial sector to create jobs will take place only when there is policy certainty that includes a strong and unambiguous commitment from government to renewables and the development of a green public procurement strategy.
Resolved speedily
Policy incoherence also manifests in terms of the strategy’s objective to capture more downstream revenue via the export of processed minerals and green end-use productions. While the strategy correctly notes that this will occur only if SA can enhance its competitiveness in international markets, it fails to acknowledge that the continued use of coal in electricity generation will ensure SA’s exports will fall foul of international carbon border adjustment mechanisms that impose carbon taxes on imports from carbon intensive production methods. It will be hard enough competing in international markets dominated by China without this additional impediment.
There are a number of other problems with the strategy. It notes that for SA to grasp the opportunities presented by the critical minerals boom, security of energy supply and logistics constraints “need to be resolved speedily”. In addition, it notes that “efficient water management systems” are necessary for the strategy to succeed.
Quite how these seemingly intractable issues are to be overcome timeously is left unanswered.
The strategy also notes that investments in critical minerals can be encouraged by using various financial incentives such as reduced corporate tax rates, reduced royalty payments and the provision of government-backed loans. Such ambitions should be realistically set against the current austerity budget and a debt-to-GDP ratio at the end of 2024 of nearly 80%.
The strategy correctly notes that there must be co-operation and co-ordination between African countries regarding critical minerals so that they can present a robust united front to potential investors, as envisaged by the AU’s African green minerals strategy. This is necessary to avoid a critical mineral “race to the bottom”. Despite this, SA has already signed six bilateral critical mineral agreements.
SA’s presidency of the G20, which is negotiating a draft critical minerals framework for the global forum, seems to present the ideal opportunity for the country to produce a critical minerals strategy that provides a coherent vision to generate much-needed jobs and growth from SA’s abundance of critical minerals.
For this to happen, a whole-of-government approach is necessary, anchored on an integrated energy plan that puts renewable energy and green industrial growth at the core of SA’s developmental pathway and, once and for all, following the principles of a genuine just transition, consigns coal to history, where it belongs.
• Dr Overy, a freelance researcher, writer and photographer, is a research associate at Environmental Humanities South, University of Cape Town.
