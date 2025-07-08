The US has proposed various layers of import tariffs on SA goods, including a special car surcharge, the special Brics tariff and a country-specific “Liberation Day” tariff, and there has been no mention of the renewal of the African Growth & Opportunity Act (“SA seeks tariff reprieve before August 1”, July 7).
It should be taken as read that these will not be renewed until there is evidence to the contrary. An AI-generated response that ties this all together suggests that the tariffs on our car exports will have a material impact on the SA-based operations, and the home markets of these global manufacturers will also see disruptions and surplus manufacturing capacity coming available as tariffs move manufacturing to the US.
This will have a compounding effect on the competitive position of the SA car industry. A case can be made that our car sector has been kept alive by trade policies that supported an out-of-equilibrium market position (thanks to favourable regulations), and that correction to the long run in-equilibrium position (no subsidies, no protection, no tariffs) will be swift and brutal.
Greg Becker Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Tariffs will hit car industry hard
Levies on car exports will have a material impact on SA-based operations and home markets of global manufacturers
The US has proposed various layers of import tariffs on SA goods, including a special car surcharge, the special Brics tariff and a country-specific “Liberation Day” tariff, and there has been no mention of the renewal of the African Growth & Opportunity Act (“SA seeks tariff reprieve before August 1”, July 7).
It should be taken as read that these will not be renewed until there is evidence to the contrary. An AI-generated response that ties this all together suggests that the tariffs on our car exports will have a material impact on the SA-based operations, and the home markets of these global manufacturers will also see disruptions and surplus manufacturing capacity coming available as tariffs move manufacturing to the US.
This will have a compounding effect on the competitive position of the SA car industry. A case can be made that our car sector has been kept alive by trade policies that supported an out-of-equilibrium market position (thanks to favourable regulations), and that correction to the long run in-equilibrium position (no subsidies, no protection, no tariffs) will be swift and brutal.
Greg Becker
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
LETTER: DA better as opposition
LETTER: Informal traders are no fools
LETTER: Mkhwanazi must watch his back
LETTER: Israel’s global role in repression
LETTER: Mediation is good for the system
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.