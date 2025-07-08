Opinion

LETTER: Tariffs will hit car industry hard

Levies on car exports will have a material impact on SA-based operations and home markets of global manufacturers

08 July 2025 - 15:47
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The US has proposed various layers of import tariffs on SA goods, including a special car surcharge, the special Brics tariff and a country-specific “Liberation Day” tariff, and there has been no mention of the renewal of the African Growth & Opportunity Act (“SA seeks tariff reprieve before August 1”, July 7).

It should be taken as read that these will not be renewed until there is evidence to the contrary. An AI-generated response that ties this all together suggests that the tariffs on our car exports will have a material impact on the SA-based operations, and the home markets of these global manufacturers will also see disruptions and surplus manufacturing capacity coming available as tariffs move manufacturing to the US.

This will have a compounding effect on the competitive position of the SA car industry. A case can be made that our car sector has been kept alive by trade policies that supported an out-of-equilibrium market position (thanks to favourable regulations), and that correction to the long run in-equilibrium position (no subsidies, no protection, no tariffs) will be swift and brutal.

Greg Becker
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: Tobacco Bill process exposes ...
Opinion
2.
DANIËL ELOFF: Talk about amending eviction law ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: The ANC still doesn’t get it
Opinion / Editorials
4.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: The township hustle tax ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: Start the counterrevolution without ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: DA better as opposition

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Informal traders are no fools

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mkhwanazi must watch his back

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Israel’s global role in repression

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mediation is good for the system

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.