HEATH MUCHENA: Tariffs, sanctions and the flight to neutral money

We’re not in a Cold War. We’re in a currency war. A tariff war. A war of capital controls and export bans. The battles of the 21st century are being fought with spreadsheets, not soldiers — with sanctions instead of submarines.
And in the middle of it all something strange is happening: a monetary protocol born in cyberspace, without a nation, flag or army, is quietly becoming the global escape hatch.
That something is bitcoin.
From trade war to monetary breakdown
The standoff between the US and China is no longer just about tariffs or tech. It’s about sovereignty — economic, technological and ideological.
Both sides know the rules-based global order is unravelling. The US wields sanctions like artillery. China responds with restrictions on exports of rare earth metals. Both accuse each other of bullying. And both are right.
In this environment free trade becomes a casualty, global supply chains become chokepoints, and the dollar — the world’s reserve currency — becomes a political weapon.
When finance becomes weaponised, neutrality disappears. And so does trust.For decades the US economic model thrived on consumption, credit and confidence. But confidence has limits.
The US’s $36-trillion debt load isn’t just unsustainable — it’s unserviceable without inflation or repression. As rates rise and deficits balloon, even allies start asking: how long can this last?
But here’s the twist: when a global system is breaking down people don’t wait for it to collapse. They begin opting out. Quietly, strategically, irreversibly.That’s what bitcoin offers: not chaos, but choice.
What if you don’t want to be caught between Beijing and Washington? What if you don’t want your money seized, your trades blocked, your economy held hostage to someone else’s politics?
Bitcoin wasn’t created as a response to China or the US debt crisis, or Swift sanctions. But it fits this moment like a key fits a lock. No central issuer. No political allegiance. No inflation lever. No shutdown switch.It’s not just an investment — it’s monetary non-alignment.
Why “free trade” now needs free money
China speaks of peace but arms itself with industrial dominance. The US champions democracy, yet uses its currency as leverage. Each claims to defend global order, but neither can stop weaponising it.
In this tit-for-tat world bitcoin offers a strange new value proposition: no tit, no tat. Just opt-out.We’re watching the emergence of a multipolar world — where value no longer flows through a single corridor and where new systems are built not on trust but on maths.
In this world gold is bulky. The Swift payment system is compromised. National digital currencies are surveillance tools. But bitcoin? It just runs.
Global trade is fragmenting. Trust in the dollar is thinning. And empires — old and rising — are preparing for monetary decoupling. But the real story isn’t told in boardrooms or parliaments.
It’s told in wallets. In hash rates. In the quiet, steady migration of wealth from legacy systems to decentralised rails. Bitcoin doesn’t solve geopolitics, but it softens their blow. It doesn’t prevent conflict, but it gives individuals a way not to be collateral damage. Because in a world where everything is being weaponised — money, minerals, markets — peace may just begin with a currency that belongs to no-one.
What we’re witnessing isn’t just a geopolitical shift — it’s a monetary metamorphosis. The old system was built on the assumption that one empire could manage the global economy. But now, with rising powers asserting independence, with debt ceilings turned into launch pads and with trust evaporating faster than yields, the age of top-down monetary control is breaking apart.
In its place a decentralised era is emerging — one where individuals, not governments, decide what money is. Bitcoin doesn’t promise utopia, but in a world of engineered volatility and systemic fragility, it offers something rare: a foundation.
• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of “Artificial Intelligence Applied” and “Tokenized Trillions”.
HEATH MUCHENA: Tariffs, sanctions and the flight to neutral money
Bitcoin doesn't solve geopolitics, but it softens the blow
• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of "Artificial Intelligence Applied" and "Tokenized Trillions".
