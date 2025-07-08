Traders assess new tariff developments and higher-than-expected Opec+ output hike
Tuesday, July 8 2025
Business Day understands that Kgosientsho Ramokgopa would prefer to keep the majority of Eskom’s board members, to ensure stability
Pragmatism drove the former deputy president to turn the tables on Dlamini Zuma and back Ramaphosa
Shares in furniture group surged in past five years reflecting sustained demand for credit-driven furniture retail
Black practitioners face a higher risk ratio for audit and sanction than their white counterparts, panel says
Business Day TV spoke to Andrew Robertson, head of business enablement and operations at Standard Bank’s Business and Commercial Banking unit
Ramaphosa confident SA will reach a trade deal with the US
Coach Shukri Conrad puts end to batsman’s unbeaten 367 in the second Zimbabwe Test by declaring at lunch time
Slow down, sketch deeply, and rediscover the wilderness through watercolour safaris across Botswana, Zimbabwe and SA.
CARTOON: Bombshell awaits Ramaphosa
Pressure mounts on Mchunu to account for alleged links to criminals
Police minister Senzo Mchunu accused of aiding criminal syndicates
EDITORIAL: Meltdown at SAPS leadership
There is political interference in some cases, says KZN police commissioner
EDITORIAL: The ANC still doesn’t get it
